On January 17, 2019, living entertainment legend Betty White celebrated her 97th birthday. She is known for her acting work on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "Hot in Cleveland," "Mama's Family" and "The Golden Girls," among countless others. In September of 2018, As Digital Journal In 2014, the "Golden Girl" was honored by the Guinness Book of World Records for her lengthy career in the entertainment business, which spans over 70 years. She is the woman with the longest career in television. For her 93rd birthday, back in January of 2015, she celebrated with a According to People Magazine , the veteran actress and comedian is in "great" spirits, and she has the "best sense of humor." She will be celebrating with a game of "poker" with her dear friends, as well as "plenty of cake."In September of 2018, White was recognized at the 70th Emmy Awards. In her speech, White noted that the term "First Lady of Television" was a major compliment. "It's incredible that I am still in this business and that you are still putting up with me," she said, thus showcasing her sense of humor. "It's incredible that you can stay in a career this long and still have people put up with you," she added. Once she expressed her gratitude on stage, she blew everybody a kiss.As Digital Journal previously reported , White credits vodka and hot dogs for her longevity.In 2014, the "Golden Girl" was honored by the Guinness Book of World Records for her lengthy career in the entertainment business, which spans over 70 years. She is the woman with the longest career in television.For her 93rd birthday, back in January of 2015, she celebrated with a massive hula dance