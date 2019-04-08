Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Entertainment Veteran actress Beth Maitland chatted with Digital Journal about her 2019 Daytime Emmy nomination for her work on "The Young and The Restless." She also opened up about the key to longevity, and the impact of technology on the entertainment industry. "Traci makes that choice every day to get up and go forward," Maitland said. "My least favorite thing about Traci is even after all these years, she still sometimes doubts herself. She is not always active at going after things that she might want." 2019 Emmy nomination The acclaimed actress is nominated for the 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series." "That feels awesome," she said. "It is just fantastic as you can imagine. I am just floating on the clouds. I have not been in this arena for 34 years. I last won in 1985. I did not think that day will come again so I am very tickled, happy and eager to be celebrating with all of my peers." She acknowledged that while the storylines have not been about her, she has had "wonderful scenes, great splash episodes and great speeches." "That is what supporting actors are all about," she said. "It is not really about my story, exactly. It is about how I lift up everybody else's and how I keep everybody moving towards their goals and their storylines. I've had a really good year for that," she acknowledged. The actress feels like she has already won to be able to reach this stage of the Emmy nomination process, and it is all about who she will be celebrating with on May 5, when the winners will be announced at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. "In daytime, everybody is so good and so talented," she admitted. "I am already there." Acting and longevity Maitland shared that nothing makes her happier than when she is acting. "The Young and The Restless has become so much like home to me. All of the people that I work with, not only the cast but the ones behind the camera, have become such dear, dear family, to me." "I am so enthusiastic that I get to get up and do this every day," she said. The hit CBS daytime drama The Young and The Restless has been the No. 1 daytime show for well over three decades. "I am never surprised about that," she admitted. "The people I work with are true professionals and our team cares so much at the network and studio level. They have such dedication and commitment. Everybody in daytime works so hard, and everybody brings their 'A' game every single day. I am not surprised at all that we are No. 1 after all these years." Regarding the key to longevity in acting and entertainment, Maitland said, "To keep going and to keep trying and to stay with it. Find a way to balance it. I have two or three other careers that I do in order to pay the bills during times when work is slow as an actor." Digital transformation of the entertainment industry On the impact of technology and streaming on the entertainment business, Maitland said, "I think that has been going on for some time. Cable TV gave people other alternate choices for viewing in the '80s. Things have to change. That's the one constant in life. Technology has opened up so many more entertainment possibilities not only for viewers but also for work." "There have been so many more avenues for people in front and behind the camera to show their excellence," she said, prior to noting that the playing field is now more leveled. Success Maitland acknowledged that throughout her life the word success has meant different things. "Right now, success means being happy," she said. "I have a wonderful relationship with my daughter, my friends, and with my immediate family. 