article imageBen Lewis of 'Arrow' to participate in a virtual fan event

By Markos Papadatos     35 mins ago in Entertainment
Canadian actor Ben Lewis ("Arrow") will be participating in a virtual fan event for Spectrum Celebrity Events on Saturday, February 27.
Lewis is known for his portrayal of William on Arrow on The CW Network. He will be joining an intimate group of fans for an online Question and Answer (Q&A) session. The proceeds from this online event will go towards the nonprofit organization True Colors United.
For more information on this virtual fan event starring Ben Lewis, visit the Spectrum Celebrity Events website.
To learn more about Canadian actor Ben Lewis, check out his IMDb page, and follow him on Instagram.
