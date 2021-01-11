Canadian actor Ben Lewis ("Arrow") will be participating in a virtual fan event for Spectrum Celebrity Events on Saturday, February 27.
Lewis is known for his portrayal of William on Arrow on The CW Network. He will be joining an intimate group of fans for an online Question and Answer (Q&A) session. The proceeds from this online event will go towards the nonprofit organization True Colors United
