Special By By Markos Papadatos 4 hours ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actress Becky Ann Baker ("Girls") chatted with Digital Journal about being a part of the short film "Nightfire," written and directed by Brando Benetton.

She plays the role of Diane Rogers in Nightfire, which is streaming on Hulu and Amazon Prime on May 1. "It was so much fun," she admitted. "We filmed it in Verona, Italy, so we were there for a few weeks. The city was amazing. There is so much history there and it was just beautiful."

Baker went on to compliment filmmaker Brando Benetton. "We had a great time. We've known Brando Benetton for a long time, and I am a big fan of his for many years now," she said.

On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "It's different. You can't get away with the soft spots anymore, especially with HiDef. Brando was able to use drones and other things to create great images. He is young and he's a terrific guy."

For young and aspiring actors, she said, "Show up on time. Play by the rules because your reputation follows you in this business. You need to pull it all together and show up for people. Do your job and be prepared. That's what I always recommend. Be ready."

She earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for her acting work as Loreen Horvath in Girls. "We shot that for six seasons and that was so great. Every time I got a script, I was excited to go to work. I miss it very much. We had a great time on that show. We really did. It was a lot of fun," she said.

Baker defined the word success as being able to balance creative work but also family. "Raising my daughter was one of my favorite jobs in my entire life. Success to me is finding a really good balance," she said.

For her fans, she concluded about Nightfire, "There is more to come from this young director, Brando Benetton. This short film was such a labor of love and it celebrates the city of Verona. If you enjoy it, tell your friends."

To learn more about Emmy-nominated actress Becky Ann Baker, check out her IMDb page