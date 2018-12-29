Special By By Markos Papadatos 37 mins ago in Entertainment Former "Barney & Friends" actress Hayden Tweedie chatted with Digital Journal about the new thriller "The Harrowing" and "Doom Room." Doom Room, starring horror acting queen Debbie Rochon, and also directed by Jon Keeyes, comes to digital on January 15, 2019, via Wild Eye Releasing. "Jon is great. He is a genuinely nice guy with a big heart, and he loves horror movies," she said. "I am blessed to be in his films." Tweedie is known for her role in Barney & Friends as Sarah. "Barney was great. I was a series regular and it was so much fun. You look at my resume and you see Barney & Friends, as well as horror films. It's two different extremes," she admitted. "Kids would come up to me all the time, and they would tell me that they would watch it, and that's so cool." For aspiring actors, she encouraged them to "not get discouraged" since it is "very easy to get discouraged." "This industry is a tough one. People that are actors are crazy for picking this profession, but if you love it, stick with it," she said. "Just don't give up and believe that you are good enough." Digital transformation of the entertainment industry On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, especially with streaming services taking over, Tweedie acknowledged that she really likes it. "Personally, I use Netflix and Hulu, and they are changing the industry a lot. The streaming services have original series that are just blowing up. They are really awesome. As a consumer, I love to binge-watch a show. It's like watching a long movie," she said. Regarding her use of technology in her daily routine as an actress, Tweedie said, "I'm kind of old school. I would print out hard copies of my scripts, but technology is great. If my manager sends me an audition for something, it is nice to be able to go on YouTube or Netflix and watch it, to get a feel for the show and what I am auditioning for. That's how I incorporate technology in my life." To learn more about actress Hayden Tweedie, follow her on The Harrowing came out on December 25. "It was really fun. I had worked with the director, Jon Keeyes, a long time ago. I did my first horror film with him with I was seven years old. I've worked with him before, and he called me about this project. He told me that he had a role for me that would be a good fit for me. I read the script and I loved it," she said.Doom Room, starring horror acting queen Debbie Rochon, and also directed by Jon Keeyes, comes to digital on January 15, 2019, via Wild Eye Releasing. "Jon is great. He is a genuinely nice guy with a big heart, and he loves horror movies," she said. "I am blessed to be in his films."Tweedie is known for her role in Barney & Friends as Sarah. "Barney was great. I was a series regular and it was so much fun. You look at my resume and you see Barney & Friends, as well as horror films. It's two different extremes," she admitted. "Kids would come up to me all the time, and they would tell me that they would watch it, and that's so cool."For aspiring actors, she encouraged them to "not get discouraged" since it is "very easy to get discouraged." "This industry is a tough one. People that are actors are crazy for picking this profession, but if you love it, stick with it," she said. "Just don't give up and believe that you are good enough."On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, especially with streaming services taking over, Tweedie acknowledged that she really likes it. "Personally, I use Netflix and Hulu, and they are changing the industry a lot. The streaming services have original series that are just blowing up. They are really awesome. As a consumer, I love to binge-watch a show. It's like watching a long movie," she said.Regarding her use of technology in her daily routine as an actress, Tweedie said, "I'm kind of old school. I would print out hard copies of my scripts, but technology is great. If my manager sends me an audition for something, it is nice to be able to go on YouTube or Netflix and watch it, to get a feel for the show and what I am auditioning for. That's how I incorporate technology in my life."To learn more about actress Hayden Tweedie, follow her on Instagram More about Hayden Tweedie, The Harrowing, Doom Room, Actress, Barney Hayden Tweedie The Harrowing Doom Room Actress Barney