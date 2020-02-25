By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Entertainment Actor Anthony Turpel has a new project that he is excited about. Turpel is starring in the "Love, Simon" spinoff series "Love, Victor" on Hulu. "Thank you all for the love and support you guys have been showing us," Turpel The series Love, Victor is based on the film Love, Simon, which is known for its LGBTQ+ inclusivity. According to In this digital series, Victor is a newcomer to the Creekwood High School, and he is facing challenges at home, as well as trying to acclimate to the move, and he is having sexuality issues. In 2017, Turpel earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series" for his portrayal of R.J. Forrester on the popular daytime drama The Bold and Beautiful, the son of Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). To learn more about Emmy-nominated actor Anthony Turpel, follow him on Turpel, who is known for his role as R.J. Forrester on The Bold and Beautiful on CBS, will play a high school video game enthusiast named Felix opposite lead actor Michael Cimino, who plays Victor."Thank you all for the love and support you guys have been showing us," Turpel exclaimed in a post on social media. "I can't wait for you guys to see all the hard work everyone involved has been doing. Have a good day."The series Love, Victor is based on the film Love, Simon, which is known for its LGBTQ+ inclusivity. According to IMDb , it was directed by Jay Karas and Amy York Rubin.In this digital series, Victor is a newcomer to the Creekwood High School, and he is facing challenges at home, as well as trying to acclimate to the move, and he is having sexuality issues.In 2017, Turpel earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series" for his portrayal of R.J. Forrester on the popular daytime drama The Bold and Beautiful, the son of Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye).To learn more about Emmy-nominated actor Anthony Turpel, follow him on Instagram More about Anthony Turpel, Hulu, love, victor, Actor, The Bold and the Beautiful Anthony Turpel Hulu love victor Actor The Bold and the Bea...