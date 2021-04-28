Austin Peck chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about participating in the inaugural Soap Con Live virtual fan event on May 1.
He is known for playing Austin Reed in Days of Our Lives, Brad Snyder in As the World Turns, and Rick Powers in One Life to Live.
Peck will be a part of the "As the World Turns Panel: Live from Oakdale" segment, which will take place at 4 p.m. EST/ 1 p.m. PST, and he will be joined by such former co-stars as Colleen Zenk, Trent Dawson, Mark Collier, and Terri Conn.
On being a part of Soap Con Live, Peck remarked, "Never since the beginning of time, was there a worldly event, that would meet the excitement, intrigue, and drama that the Soap Con Live event will bring. To miss it, would be a crime of such magnitude that words fail to capture."
Peck will also be a part of a virtual meet and greet with the fans on May 15 as part of Soap Con Live.
The inaugural Soap Con Live was co-created by Susan Eisenberg and Lacretia Lyon, and it will stream via The Locher Room's official YouTube channel.
To learn more about the full Soap Con Live schedule, check out their official website.
Austin Peck
Photo Courtesy of Procter & Gamble Productions, PGP