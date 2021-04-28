Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAustin Peck talks about inaugural Soap Con Live virtual fan event Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     21 mins ago in Entertainment
Austin Peck chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about participating in the inaugural Soap Con Live virtual fan event on May 1.
He is known for playing Austin Reed in Days of Our Lives, Brad Snyder in As the World Turns, and Rick Powers in One Life to Live.
Peck will be a part of the "As the World Turns Panel: Live from Oakdale" segment, which will take place at 4 p.m. EST/ 1 p.m. PST, and he will be joined by such former co-stars as Colleen Zenk, Trent Dawson, Mark Collier, and Terri Conn.
On being a part of Soap Con Live, Peck remarked, "Never since the beginning of time, was there a worldly event, that would meet the excitement, intrigue, and drama that the Soap Con Live event will bring. To miss it, would be a crime of such magnitude that words fail to capture."
Peck will also be a part of a virtual meet and greet with the fans on May 15 as part of Soap Con Live.
The inaugural Soap Con Live was co-created by Susan Eisenberg and Lacretia Lyon, and it will stream via The Locher Room's official YouTube channel.
To learn more about the full Soap Con Live schedule, check out their official website.
Austin Peck
Austin Peck
Photo Courtesy of Procter & Gamble Productions, PGP
More about Austin Peck, Soap Con Live, Fan, Event
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
European Parliament closes Brexit saga with trade deal vote
Review: 'The Donna Drake Show' spotlights Oscar winner George Chakiris Special
Iran audio leak sought to sow 'discord' amid nuclear talks: Rouhani
Assessing why COVID-19 can cause silent hypoxia
Hong Kong passes immigration bill with 'exit ban' powers
Johnson's woes deepen as UK watchdog launches apartment probe
Samsung heirs to pay billions in tax, donate Monet, Picasso works
Kenny Loggins talks Record Store Day exclusive vinyl, new single Special
US Navy fired warning shots on Iran boats in Gulf: Pentagon
Myanmar junta launches fresh air raids in rebel territory