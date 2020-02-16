By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actress Ashley Jones has teased her return on the hit CBS daytime drama "The Bold and The Beautiful," which is slated for this March. During that taping, Jones was joined by her son Hayden, who served as her "assistant." "Had the best assistant at work today, but he got slightly confused where we were... so I lowered his fee. It backfired, though, cause he thought it was great money," she exclaimed, prior to nothing that she was "happy" to be back. On March 23, The Bold and The Beautiful will be celebrating its 33rd anniversary on CBS. Veteran actors John McCook (Eric Forrester) and To learn more about The Bold and The Beautiful or to stream the show online, check out the Jones will be reprising her role as Dr. Bridget Forrester. She shared this news via a post on her Instagram page for her dedicated fans and followers. It revealed that she taped her episode on February 13, and it is expected to be televised on March 30. This episode will also feature such fellow actresses as Emmy winner Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy Forrester) and Denise Richards (Shauna Fulton).During that taping, Jones was joined by her son Hayden, who served as her "assistant." "Had the best assistant at work today, but he got slightly confused where we were... so I lowered his fee. It backfired, though, cause he thought it was great money," she exclaimed, prior to nothing that she was "happy" to be back.On March 23, The Bold and The Beautiful will be celebrating its 33rd anniversary on CBS. Veteran actors John McCook (Eric Forrester) and Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan) have been a part of the soap opera since its first episode.To learn more about The Bold and The Beautiful or to stream the show online, check out the official CBS homepage More about Ashley Jones, The Bold and the Beautiful, bridget forrester Ashley Jones The Bold and the Bea... bridget forrester