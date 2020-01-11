Special By By Markos Papadatos 55 mins ago in Entertainment Actress and producer Ashley Atwood chatted with Digital Journal about "Rekindling Christmas," as well as being a producer and actress in the digital age. "Keep your eye out for Rekindling Christmas for the upcoming 2020 Christmas season," she said. "You will cry, and you will fall in love. The cast and the community are amazing. If you want a good story about love, family and the meaning of Christmas, then this movie is definitely for you," she said. On being an actress and producer in the digital age, Atwood said, "The digital age has given us an opportunity to create material and content that we wouldn't have had before the digital age such as shooting on a digital camera and being able to distribute and publicize in a digital format. The digital age has turned filmmaking on its heels and it has given so many artists the ability to tell a story, and make a person cry or laugh or fall in love all over again." When asked about her New Year's resolutions for 2020, she said with a sweet laugh, "To become a millionaire." "I am trying to teach my little son how to set goals and strategize how to reach them," she said. For young and aspiring producers and actors, she encouraged them to "surround themselves with amazing people" especially on the production side. "This is not a one-man show," she explained. "You need to have people willing to come on board and give their all. With this team, I have felt such great camaraderie." She listed Allison Janney as her dream acting partner. "Allison Janney blows me away in everything she does from comedy to drama," she said. On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "The Pruning Years." "My career has blossomed a lot and I am super grateful for that," she admitted. Atwood defined the word success as "consistently creating a life in film and acting for my son and me." To learn more about actress and producer Ashley Atwood, follow her on In the forthcoming holiday film, Rekindling Christmas, she plays the role of Annika Marshall. "It has been pretty exhilarating," she said. "My experience with this film is different than any of the others, mostly because we are filming it in my hometown. There is a lot of nostalgia with my home. As a producer, I see all of their volunteers that were friends of mine from high school. They are in the background and they are helping decorate the set.""Keep your eye out for Rekindling Christmas for the upcoming 2020 Christmas season," she said. "You will cry, and you will fall in love. The cast and the community are amazing. If you want a good story about love, family and the meaning of Christmas, then this movie is definitely for you," she said.On being an actress and producer in the digital age, Atwood said, "The digital age has given us an opportunity to create material and content that we wouldn't have had before the digital age such as shooting on a digital camera and being able to distribute and publicize in a digital format. The digital age has turned filmmaking on its heels and it has given so many artists the ability to tell a story, and make a person cry or laugh or fall in love all over again."When asked about her New Year's resolutions for 2020, she said with a sweet laugh, "To become a millionaire." "I am trying to teach my little son how to set goals and strategize how to reach them," she said.For young and aspiring producers and actors, she encouraged them to "surround themselves with amazing people" especially on the production side. "This is not a one-man show," she explained. "You need to have people willing to come on board and give their all. With this team, I have felt such great camaraderie."She listed Allison Janney as her dream acting partner. "Allison Janney blows me away in everything she does from comedy to drama," she said.On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "The Pruning Years." "My career has blossomed a lot and I am super grateful for that," she admitted.Atwood defined the word success as "consistently creating a life in film and acting for my son and me."To learn more about actress and producer Ashley Atwood, follow her on Instagram and on Twitter More about Ashley Atwood, Rekindling Christmas, Actress, Producer Ashley Atwood Rekindling Christmas Actress Producer