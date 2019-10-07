By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Amsterdam - World-renowned Dutch DJ and electronic producer Armin van Buuren announced that he is launching an escape room in Amsterdam to celebrate his upcoming "Balance" album. Particularly impressive about this escape room is that it gives players the chance to unlock the hidden message of Balance while teasing tracks from the CD ahead of its full release on October 25. This escape room experience will run for two weeks only. It will start on Wednesday, October 16, which coincides with the first day of Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) this year. Groups that range anywhere from four to six people can participate in this escape room adventure. To learn more about this escape room, check out its Armin van Buuren remarked that he is a big fan of escape rooms. As a result, the DJ electronic superstar is launching his own escape room to celebrate his forthcoming studio effort Balance. This is something that van Buuren is very excited about. "I cannot wait to hear what you guys think of the album and the game, and I hope you can fully lose yourselves in the story of Balance, and that you manage to get out unscathed of course," van Buuren said in a press statement. Last month, as He will be releasing his upcoming artist album, Balance, in the next few weeks. Armin van Buuren is celebrating his highly-anticipated seventh studio album with an exclusive escape room, which has a Balance theme to it.Particularly impressive about this escape room is that it gives players the chance to unlock the hidden message of Balance while teasing tracks from the CD ahead of its full release on October 25. This escape room experience will run for two weeks only. It will start on Wednesday, October 16, which coincides with the first day of Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) this year.Groups that range anywhere from four to six people can participate in this escape room adventure. To learn more about this escape room, check out its official website Armin van Buuren remarked that he is a big fan of escape rooms. As a result, the DJ electronic superstar is launching his own escape room to celebrate his forthcoming studio effort Balance. This is something that van Buuren is very excited about."I cannot wait to hear what you guys think of the album and the game, and I hope you can fully lose yourselves in the story of Balance, and that you manage to get out unscathed of course," van Buuren said in a press statement.Last month, as Digital Journal reported , Armin van Buuren performed at Electric Zoo: Evolved in New York City. More about armin van buuren, escape room, Balance, Album, Electronic armin van buuren escape room Balance Album Electronic DJ Producer