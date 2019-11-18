Special By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actress Arianne "Ari" Zucker ("Days of Our Lives") chatted with Digital Journal about the upcoming holiday film "A Mermaid for Christmas," which will be available on Amazon Prime Video on November 26. She praised Kathleen Gati, who plays the role of Connie Hunter in the film. "Kathleen is so wonderful. She is such a genuine woman. She has been doing acting for so long and she is just a fantastic person," she said. Zucker had nothing but the kindest words about working with executive producers Michael Caruso and Barbara Caruso. "I've worked with them for years, and I've become friendly with them on these shoots and they've become family," she said. "I think Michael is really talented and he writes for characters and not only the story. He really tries to establish them. Also, working with these women is very easy and collaborative. We have a really fun time together." When asked how she handles being-dialogue heavy in the soap opera world, she said, "The brain does get 'little hand weights' and it's working out all the time. It really broadens and it keeps your mind busy. Your short term memory is really good." Each day, she is motivated by family and happiness. "On a personal level, I wake up every morning and I am very grateful," she said. Throughout her respected career in the entertainment scene, Zucker earned three Emmy nominations for her acting work on Days of Our Lives, for playing Nicole Walker. "Those nominations felt great. I am happy to be working. It's great when you are noticed by your peers for your work," she said. "It's a team effort." On the title of the current chapter of her life, Zucker said, "Love Yourself First." "I barely remember who I was in my 20's, but I love who I am now," she said. For young and aspiring actors, she encouraged them to "be the best at their job." "If you are the best and you love what you do, people will notice you," she explained. On being an actress in this digital age, she said, "It's incredible. The digital platform is changing very quickly. You have to be open to it and go with the flow. The change is not personal, it's how we are living our lives these days. We need to learn how to go with it. It's a shift and you have to catch that wave." In April of 2020, she will be a part of the two-day In her spare time, she shared that she enjoys traveling with her family. "We do a lot of outdoor activities," she said. "That is one of our favorite things to do all together." Zucker described herself as a "full hands-on mom." "My daughter has all of these great adults around her. She is a very lucky young lady since she has a lot of family support. We all work together and I feel very fortunate," she said. "They are a wonderful family, and I know they have such big, wonderful hearts. The turnout is really special," she said. "I am a huge animal lover. I used to rescue a lot of animals as a kid."For her fans, she said, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart. You've been there for me through thick and thin, and I hope you will stay connected for all my future endeavors coming up. Without you, I wouldn't be where I am today."Zucker defined the word success as "perseverance, independence, and self-confidence."To learn more about acclaimed actress Arianne Zucker, follow her on Twitter and check out her IMDb page