Special By By Markos Papadatos 10 mins ago in Entertainment Young actress and child prodigy Arabella Grant chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about being a part of "Little Big Shots" on NBC and "Fuller House" on Netflix. "My whole family got to be on TV with me for that one," she said. "I hope more kids decide to learn about Geography after watching the show because it's really cool to learn about all the places and people in the world. There are so many different amazing places and cultures, I love learning more everyday." Regarding her daily inspirations as an actress, she said, "I really love reading and telling stories, reading is my favorite hobby and being an actress means I get to be part of telling a story. It’s so fun to get to dress up and pretend to be someone else in a story." "I love to meet new people on set too," she admitted. "Matt (Lanter) and Abigail (Spencer) on Timeless were so much fun to play with and the best pretend mom and dad. Matt would toss me up in the air and play tag with me. I also met my best friend Londyn on Timeless because she played my twin sister." "Playing Lily on Fuller House was super fun because I got to save the day, and it was so cool meeting everyone. They were all so nice and Dave Coulier (director) was really funny and said I reminded him of Shirley Temple which made me proud. I want to keep learning and acting, and maybe have my own show one day," she added. Particularly impressive about Grant is that she is child prodigy with genius IQ level and she learned how to read before the age of two. "I am thankful to be able to learn things quickly because there is so much I want to know. I want to learn about everything. I don't remember not being able to read, it's my favorite thing in the whole world. I read every night and sometimes stay up too late because I can't stop reading," she said. Grant continued, "I also like writing a lot too, and want to be a writer and also maybe a scientist when I grow up and help save the planet. Being able to memorize things fast helps me with acting too, I usually only have to read a script once or twice and then I have it memorized. I love learning and am happy to be able to learn new things. This year I'm going to a Spanish Immersion school and I'm so excited to learn Spanish. I can't wait." On being an actress in the digital age, Grant said, "It's really cool. I love being able to watch the whole season of a show instead of having to wait for a new episode. It was so fun watching the whole season of Fuller House when it came out on Netflix. I had already watched Full House with my mom, it was her favorite show when she was a kid, so it was really special to be a part of a show that’s been around for so long and that so many people love." "Right now, I am working on starting a YouTube show called 'Around the World with Arabella' where I teach other kids about different places in the world," she said. "I want to interview kids from other places and see what their life is like. I really want to travel all around the world for real and meet people from other places, but for now I think we are going to just use a green screen because of Coronavirus and traveling is harder." For young and aspiring actors, Grant encouraged them to persevere. "Don't give up, always stay focused and positive. You can be anything you want to be. Also, read lots of books because acting is just like making a book come to life. You can also write your own stories and scripts and then act them out, I do that all the time and it's really fun," she exclaimed. She defined the word success as follows: "Success, to me, means being with people you love, doing what you love, learning and laughing everyday, and being kind to everyone. You can also write your own stories and scripts and then act them out, I do that all the time and it's really fun," she exclaimed.She defined the word success as follows: "Success, to me, means being with people you love, doing what you love, learning and laughing everyday, and being kind to everyone. That's what makes me happy."