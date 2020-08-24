Special By By Markos Papadatos 41 mins ago in Entertainment Antonio Sabato Jr., actor and former model, chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new book "The Untold Story," which he co-wrote with Tony A. Moore. He acknowledged that it has been "very therapeutic" for him to write this book. "I relived everything and more things came out," he said. "I spent a whole year writing it. I started all the way from the beginning up until now. It's one of those things where you have to be honest: it talks about my parents, family, and personal things, and I tried to be as honest as possible. I think it's awesome that I have a second book out there, and I have been fortunate to be able to do both." "I am thrilled and honored that people are giving me good feedback on this book. It's very overwhelming and cool," he added. On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "It's exciting since you are allowed to do multiple things, and there are more channels to create. With the pandemic going on, you need to reinvent. Entertainment is there to fill up people and bring them out of misery at times. I think the best is yet to come." Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "I just appreciate everything." "I try to learn from so much in my life and I try to be more relaxed and patient as I get older," he said. "I am trying to do better now, and I want to keep heading at that direction." For young and aspiring entertainers, Sabato Jr. said, "This business is a wonderful, exciting place to be in but you have to treat it like a job, craft, or something you are really dedicated to. You need to love it. If you work hard and you give your all and dedication to something, it will work out. You need to be doing it for the right reasons. I did it because I always wanted to be an actor and on movie sets. I enjoy the whole process and being in that environment to create something new, and I talk about that a lot." On the key to longevity in the acting and entertainment industry, he said, "I have done things my way. I never followed or heard what other people told me to do. That's just who I am: I like to break rules and do things my way. I've taken risks my whole life, some are bad, some are good. I don't regret taking any of those risks." Several year ago, Sabato Jr. served as a celebrity guest host of The Chippendales at the Rio All Suites Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. "That was a lot of fun in Las Vegas, to be part of that show, especially since fans from all over the world came to see that show. That was cool," he said. Sabato Jr. defined the word success as "happiness." "Success doesn't mean money, it's a place where you are filled with contentment," he said. "To get to that place, you need to be comfortable within yourself and be comfortable with knowing that there is a higher spirit and that things will be okay. Don't let bad vibes, bad environments, and bad days screw your life. Keep moving forward in a positive way." The Untold Story is available on Amazon by Read More: The Untold Story by Antonio Sabato Jr. and Tony A. Moore earned a favorable review from Antonio Sabato Jr. releases 'The Untold Story' book Antonio Sabato Jr. official book cover art "I had a lot of great stories and I wanted to write about some of them and it turned out to be all of them. I thought it would be a compelling story," he said about the inspiration to write this book. "There were stories about coming back and staying together as a family, and surviving those moments and hopefully, it will help other people."He acknowledged that it has been "very therapeutic" for him to write this book. "I relived everything and more things came out," he said. 