By By Markos Papadatos 44 mins ago in Entertainment Actor and teacher Anthony Michael Martinez will be hosting a virtual masterclass in acting on February 9. Digital Journal has the scoop.

He is a New York actor, theatre artist, and acting teacher with off-Broadway, regional, and international credits. He holds a Master's of Fine Arts (MFA) degree in Classical Acting from Shakespeare Theatre Company's Academy for Classical Acting. He is a Shakespeare aficionado and a resident teaching artist with Red Bull Theater, Classic Stage Company, and New York Theatre Workshop.

His Off-Broadway credits include Romeo & Juliet, I'll Be Damned, Heloise, Restoration Comedy and Marat / Sade. He also played the role of Adam in the Emmy award-winning digital drama series After Forever on Amazon Prime, which was co-created by Kevin Spirtas and Michael Slade.

This 90-minute acting masterclass is titled "Acting in Spiritual Principle," and it will take place online on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, starting at 7 p.m. EST.

To learn more about actor, teacher, and Shakespeare aficionado Anthony Michael Martinez, check out his IMDb page and official website, and follow him on Instagram.