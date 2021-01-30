Email
article imageAnthony Michael Martinez to host a virtual acting masterclass

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     44 mins ago in Entertainment
Actor and teacher Anthony Michael Martinez will be hosting a virtual masterclass in acting on February 9. Digital Journal has the scoop.
He is a New York actor, theatre artist, and acting teacher with off-Broadway, regional, and international credits. He holds a Master's of Fine Arts (MFA) degree in Classical Acting from Shakespeare Theatre Company's Academy for Classical Acting. He is a Shakespeare aficionado and a resident teaching artist with Red Bull Theater, Classic Stage Company, and New York Theatre Workshop.
His Off-Broadway credits include Romeo & Juliet, I’ll Be Damned,Heloise, Restoration Comedy and Marat / Sade. He also played the role of Adam in the Emmy award-winning digital drama series After Forever on Amazon Prime, which was co-created by Kevin Spirtas and Michael Slade.
This 90-minute acting masterclass is titled "Acting in Spiritual Principle," and it will take place online on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, starting at 7 p.m. EST, and for more information, click here.
To learn more about actor, teacher, and Shakespeare aficionado Anthony Michael Martinez, check out his IMDb page, official website, and follow him on Instagram.
Anthony Michael Martinez
Anthony Michael Martinez
Denice Duff Photography
