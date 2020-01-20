Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Anthony Alabi chatted with Digital Journal about being a part of the comedy series "Family Reunion" (Part 2) on Netflix and "Blackish" on ABC. "Tia Mowry is fantastic," he admitted. "She is such a professional and she has been in the business for a long time. We got along really well and we had great chemistry together. The fans will get a lot of improvised funny material from us." The show boasts an all-African American writer's room as well. "It is really nice to have that writer's room since people are getting a real perspective of how black people see black people. That's the fun thing with that," he said. On January 21, Alabi will be guest-starring on the hit series Blackish on ABC. "I am really excited about that project. It was great working with Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson. They are so professional and it was a great time creating moments with them," he said. Recently, Alabi recurred on the latest season of Shameless on Showtime. "That was incredible because I love doing drama. Working on a show like Shameless you get both drama and comedy. The cast is so humble and it was a pleasure working on that set," he said. His advice for young and aspiring actors is: "Find the thing that you wake up in the morning and you think about and it's the last thing you think about before you go to bed at night, and do that. Don't worry about the money. Too many people underestimate happiness. Fulfilling yourself and being happy is the most important thing, and if you find something that allows you to do that and pays you, then you are living the dream." On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "It has been interesting. This is all I've known, so I think it's fantastic. It creates a lot of opportunities. There is so much content out there and more people involved. I am very grateful and I am excited to see where it goes." Alabi listed the following actors as his dream collaboration partners: Diane Keaton, Helen Mirren, Seth Rogen, and Don Cheadle. "They are all professionals and you just want to learn from them. It would be a dream to work with any of them," he said. In his personal life, Alabi is a father of two children and a former NFL football player (Miami Dolphins). "There are a lot of parallels between football and acting. In order to be successful in this business, you need to be able to work with people. A lot of it is managing egos and football really prepared me for that. I came in ready to put in the work," he said. As an actor, he appeared in such TV shows such as Modern Family, NCIS, The Mick, Bosch and Insecure, among others. Alabi defined the word success as contentment in life. "100 percent happiness," he said. "People equate success with money. For me, it's about being happy. That's what people remember." For me, it's about being happy. That's what people remember."To learn more about actor Anthony Alabi, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter