Actress Annika Noelle chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination for "The Bold and The Beautiful," and she opened up about being a performer in the digital age. "I am grateful to be a part of The Bold and The Beautiful family. It's a really amazing show," she added. She opened up about being a part of the baby Beth swap storyline. "It was a big storyline. It was a lot to take on," she admitted, prior to praising the show's writers. "When I read the script, I thought the hospital scenes were so stand-out, and so beautifully written. That made it easier to deliver since it was a raw and honest script that we were given. There have been so many beautiful scripts that have been churned out during this storyline and I have to thank the writers for that." Noelle is drawn to playing Hope since it affords her to "have a job as an actress." "Hope, in particular, is a glass-half-full kind of girl," she said. "I love that Hope is a positive person and she strives to see the best in each individual. I like her positivity." When asked how she handles being dialogue-heavy on the show, she responded, "You learn as you go along and you get faster the more you do it. When I first started, it seemed very intimidating but the more experience you have doing it, the faster you become. At the end of the baby storyline, I could memorize my script in about 10 to 15 minutes." She complimented veteran actress Noelle also had nothing but the kindest remarks about her luminous acting partners She also loves working with Henry Joseph Samiri, who plays Douglas. "I love Henry so unbelievably much," she said. "I love working with him, he brings so much joy to the set. Henry is incredibly gifted and very talented. The amount of dialogue that he has to handle and the emotive performances that he brought have been so impressive. He is so intelligent and the sweetest boy. Our dynamic in real life translates well on to the screen. I really adore him, he's the greatest." Each day, Noelle is motivated by her "passion to tell stories." "Also, to hopefully provide an escape for the people watching, and to use the ability to be vulnerable to share those stories. Storytelling, especially when it provides an escape for people, is a really beautiful thing," she said. On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "It is constantly changing. It is so crazy. Even when I was in theater school, social media platforms didn't exist. The digital age is a constantly changing landscape and it is always evolving. There are so many more outlets for stories and it feels like there is more content now than there ever was before." Over the last five years, she acknowledged that she sees "a lot of growth as an actor and as a person." "Learning to trust myself and my instincts as a performer, and The Bold and The Beautiful has really helped me grow in many different ways. I have nothing but gratitude for the journey that I've been on, and I am excited to see where it goes from here," she said. For young and aspiring actors, Noelle said, "You need to be really realistic about the challenges you will face as an actor. You need to be passionate about telling stories. Only then, go for it, and keep pushing forward." Regarding her career-defining moments, she said, "Working with Clint Eastwood as a director was a blessing. I look up to him, he's a Hollywood legend. That really was a wonderful moment in my career and something I look back on fondly." From a global standpoint, The Bold and The Beautiful is the most popular soap opera in the world. "That is so cool and you don't even realize the reach or scope of it until you are a part of it. Whenever I do an Instagram live, it's the neatest thing to see people from all over the world tuning in. I am grateful to tell stories that reach people worldwide. It is such a cool thing to be a part of," she said. If she weren't an actress, she shared that she would love to have been a "meteorologist." "I watched Twister when I was younger and I grew in Tornado Alley for a little bit. I wanted to be a tornado chaser and a meteorologist that could predict the weather," she said with a sweet laugh. Noelle defined the word success as contentment in life. "Happiness is really what success means. Being fulfilled, grateful, and happy in your own life," she explained. For her dedicated fans, she concluded, "Thank you for your support, encouragement, and love. Thanks for going with me on this journey. Thank you for embracing me with open arms when I stepped into this very big role as Hope in The Bold and The Beautiful. Fan support really means a lot. 