Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAnita Gillette talks Emmy nod and 'After Forever' on Amazon Prime Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Emmy-nominated actress Anita Gillette chatted with Digital Journal about the hit digital drama series "After Forever" on Amazon Prime.
After Forever was the recipient of five 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards, including the coveted "Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series." Gillette was nominated for "Outstanding Guest Actor in a Digital Drama Series." "That felt really good. I had never been nominated for an Emmy before. If you get an Emmy nomination it's a big coup," she said.
Gillette praised the show's co-creators and co-writers Michael Slade and Kevin Spirtas. "I am very proud of it. I am not surprised by the success of the digital drama series since it is beautifully acted and well-written and you can't ask for more than that," she said, prior to complimenting Kevin Spirtas for being an "honorable guy" and "very energetic." "Kevin has great stamina," she added.
"I am getting better at film," she admitted. "I don't go after film opportunities as much. Whenever I am asked or cast in film, I take it seriously. I have done so much more theater than film. I never stop learning, even at my age."
She shared that Michael Slade and Kevin's writing really lured her into this project, as well as its universal message of loss, healing, and new beginnings. "I found it very beautiful," she said. "The pathos is really important that is conveyed throughout the series."
On the impact of streaming and technology on the entertainment business, Gillette said, "I think it's just fantastic. I watch Netflix a lot, and I've gone on Amazon to watch our show. I wouldn't have time to look at everything. There is so much content out there. I have to set up several hours in the week to indulge myself in the streaming platforms."
For her After Forever fans, she concluded, "I've seen some of the scripts and I like the way the second season is going."
To learn more about veteran actress Anita Gillette, check out her official website.
For more information on the Emmy award-winning digital drama series, After Forever, check out its official website.
After Forever on Amazon Prime
'After Forever' on Amazon Prime
Denice Duff
More about Anita Gillette, amazon prime, After Forever, Actress, Emmy
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
New technique aims to teach robots exactly what humans want
Boeing loses $5.9 billion 737 Max order to Airbus
Sister of Saudi crown prince tried in France over 'beaten workman'
Netanyahu warns Israel's jets 'can reach' Iran
Paris declares 'climate emergency'
Trump derides May's 'foolish policies,' 'pompous' envoy
Europe's once biggest migrant centre closes in Italy
Slayer announces 'The Final Campaign,' final leg of farewell tour
Anita Gillette talks Emmy nod and 'After Forever' on Amazon Prime Special
Sunken Soviet nuclear sub appears to be leaking radiation