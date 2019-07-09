Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actress Anita Gillette chatted with Digital Journal about the hit digital drama series "After Forever" on Amazon Prime. Gillette praised the show's co-creators and co-writers "I am getting better at film," she admitted. "I don't go after film opportunities as much. Whenever I am asked or cast in film, I take it seriously. I have done so much more theater than film. I never stop learning, even at my age." She shared that Michael Slade and Kevin's writing really lured her into this project, as well as its universal message of loss, healing, and new beginnings. "I found it very beautiful," she said. "The pathos is really important that is conveyed throughout the series." On the impact of streaming and technology on the entertainment business, Gillette said, "I think it's just fantastic. I watch Netflix a lot, and I've gone on Amazon to watch our show. I wouldn't have time to look at everything. There is so much content out there. I have to set up several hours in the week to indulge myself in the streaming platforms." For her After Forever fans, she concluded, "I've seen some of the scripts and I like the way the second season is going." To learn more about veteran actress Anita Gillette, check out her For more information on the Emmy award-winning digital drama series, After Forever, check out its 'After Forever' on Amazon Prime Denice Duff After Forever was the recipient of five 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards, including the coveted "Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series." Gillette was nominated for "Outstanding Guest Actor in a Digital Drama Series." "That felt really good. I had never been nominated for an Emmy before. If you get an Emmy nomination it's a big coup," she said.Gillette praised the show's co-creators and co-writers Michael Slade and Kevin Spirtas . "I am very proud of it. I am not surprised by the success of the digital drama series since it is beautifully acted and well-written and you can't ask for more than that," she said, prior to complimenting Kevin Spirtas for being an "honorable guy" and "very energetic." "Kevin has great stamina," she added."I am getting better at film," she admitted. "I don't go after film opportunities as much. Whenever I am asked or cast in film, I take it seriously. I have done so much more theater than film. I never stop learning, even at my age."She shared that Michael Slade and Kevin's writing really lured her into this project, as well as its universal message of loss, healing, and new beginnings. "I found it very beautiful," she said. "The pathos is really important that is conveyed throughout the series."On the impact of streaming and technology on the entertainment business, Gillette said, "I think it's just fantastic. I watch Netflix a lot, and I've gone on Amazon to watch our show. I wouldn't have time to look at everything. There is so much content out there. I have to set up several hours in the week to indulge myself in the streaming platforms."For her After Forever fans, she concluded, "I've seen some of the scripts and I like the way the second season is going."To learn more about veteran actress Anita Gillette, check out her official website For more information on the Emmy award-winning digital drama series, After Forever, check out its official website More about Anita Gillette, amazon prime, After Forever, Actress, Emmy Anita Gillette amazon prime After Forever Actress Emmy Kevin Spirtas