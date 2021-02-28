Internet attorney Andrew Rossow ("The Guardian Project") has a major reason to be proud. He joined the nonprofit organization Pop Culture Hero Coalition as a Strategic Advisor.
The Pop Culture Hero Coalition is the first organization to stand against bullying, racism, and misogyny using film, TV and comics.
Rossow exclaimed that he is thankful for the wonderful opportunity to bring value to this organization. "I look forward to being an asset while helping to integrate The Guardian Project with Mark Pellegrino," he said.
Mark Pellegrino is known for his acting work in Supernatural (Lucifer), 13 Reasons Why (Bill Standall), and Dexter (Paul Bennett).