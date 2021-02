Actor Mark Pellegrino of 'Supernatural' series Bjoern Kommerell

The Pop Culture Hero Coalition is the first organization to stand against bullying, racism, and misogyny using film, TV and comics.Rossow exclaimed that he is thankful for the wonderful opportunity to bring value to this organization. "I look forward to being an asset while helping to integrate The Guardian Project with Mark Pellegrino ," he said.Mark Pellegrino is known for his acting work in Supernatural (Lucifer), 13 Reasons Why (Bill Standall), and Dexter (Paul Bennett).Most recently, Rossow and Pellegrino were featured in " The Donna Drake Show " on CBS New York.To learn more about "The Guardian Project," check out its Instagram page and Twitter page