By By Markos Papadatos 23 mins ago in Entertainment Multifaceted entertainer Andrew McCluskey chatted with Digital Journal about being a part of the Royal Princess Prep Company, where he plays multiple characters. He noted that the two characters he enjoys playing the most are Superman and Prince Hans from Frozen, where he finds it fun to be the villain sometimes. "Superman is always fun," he admitted. All of the performers at the Royal Princess Prep Company are professionally trained and they sing live. "I went to school for theater. I have done a couple of musical theatre productions," he said. "It is important when we play the characters we sing the songs." On his future plans, he said, "My plans are to continue working with the company and hopefully, we will keep expanding and there will be more characters to play and work with." For young and aspiring entertainers that wish to do party entertainment, he encouraged them to "go for it." "It is one of the most rewarding jobs that you can have as a working actor. It is nice and fun to give back. It's a great challenge to take on these characters every day," he said. "It's great to go to birthday parties and see these kids light up. It's a nice break from being up on stage and being right with the kids," he added. He concluded about Royal Princess Prep Company, "The Royal Princess Prep is one of the best companies you can have at birthday parties. We strive for excellence. The kids' favorite characters will be right there, alive, in front of their faces." To learn more about the Royal Princess Prep Company, check out its Kelsey Gronda as the Snow Queen in the Royal Princess Prep Party Company Royal Princess Prep Party Company Read More: Owner Kelsey Gronda chatted with They won "Best Party Event Company" in the 2019 "Best of Long Island" competition. "That was amazing. We were all so happy because we worked so hard to make our company the best, so to be recognized was incredible," he said. "We have characters of all ages, and we are open to taking character requests. We work hard on making that character."He noted that the two characters he enjoys playing the most are Superman and Prince Hans from Frozen, where he finds it fun to be the villain sometimes. "Superman is always fun," he admitted.All of the performers at the Royal Princess Prep Company are professionally trained and they sing live. "I went to school for theater. I have done a couple of musical theatre productions," he said. "It is important when we play the characters we sing the songs."On his future plans, he said, "My plans are to continue working with the company and hopefully, we will keep expanding and there will be more characters to play and work with."For young and aspiring entertainers that wish to do party entertainment, he encouraged them to "go for it." "It is one of the most rewarding jobs that you can have as a working actor. It is nice and fun to give back. It's a great challenge to take on these characters every day," he said."It's great to go to birthday parties and see these kids light up. It's a nice break from being up on stage and being right with the kids," he added.He concluded about Royal Princess Prep Company, "The Royal Princess Prep is one of the best companies you can have at birthday parties. We strive for excellence. The kids' favorite characters will be right there, alive, in front of their faces."To learn more about the Royal Princess Prep Company, check out its official homepage and follow them on Instagram : Owner Kelsey Gronda chatted with Digital Journal about the Royal Princess Prep Company. More about Andrew McCluskey, royal princess prep company, Entertainment, Long island Andrew McCluskey royal princess prep ... Entertainment Long island