Actor Andrew Gray ("Bling Empire" and "Power Rangers Megaforce") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his short film "Spilt Milk" and "My Happiness — A Therapy Series." He stars alongside Escher Holloway in Spilt Milk, which was directed by Jim Morrison, and the screenplay was written by Gray. "The film was created for mental health awareness. It's about two brothers that meet up after 10 years and everything has changed," he said. "I have been working on this film for three years," he admitted. "It has been on five editors' desks. I put my heart, soul, and my life, as well as blood, sweat, and tears into the brother concept and relationship." Gray is a firm believer that things in life happen for a reason, and the film was meant to be released in 2021. "Putting this film together was really hard. I wrote it, I produced it, I financed it, I act in it and I did the casting for it," he said. Although it was a challenge, he acknowledged that Spilt Milk was a rewarding and fulfilling experience. "At the end of the film, there is a title card with information for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline," he said, prior to adding that he was able to attach this film to the Mental Health Foundation. Spilt Milk recently won the VOFF (Viewster Online Film Fest) Official Selection, "Best Editor," and "Best Cinematography." He opened up about doing his digital therapy series "My Happiness — A Therapy Series," which features informed conversations with Dr. Josh Mirmelli that are honest and cathartic; moreover, they are bound to be impactful to his followers and fans. Gray is so much more than an actor, writer, and producer. He is a visionary and creative individual with a big heart who aims to create original content and tell noble stories that have an unlimited positive impact on his fans and viewers. He is determined, ambitious, and ready for his next chapter in life. His vision and only desire is to tell the truth through an unfiltered lens.