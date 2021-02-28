Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAndrew Gray finds his voice in boxing, salutes Mohawk warriors

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Actor and producer Andrew Gray ("Bling Empire") shared that he has found his voice in boxing and fitness. He also salutes the Mohawk warriors. Digital Journal has the scoop.
He is the epitome of perseverance. He is driven and knows what his dream is, and he is constantly working towards it. He reassures himself that he knows it's possible, and his faith tells him that it is also possible.
In a social media post, Gray encouraged people to stray away from the naysayers and to stay strong. "Keep going, stay strong," he underscored. "It's not a want anymore, it's a need."
He acknowledged that boxing allows him to move forward with grace; moreover, it allows him to breathe, and to slow down.
"I just need to keep fighting, I just need to keep breathing, I just need to keep believing," Gray said, prior to adding that "God is good."
In addition, in a more recent post on social media, Gray expressed his gratitude for the Mohawk warriors, who stood their ground as they were violently arrested one year ago by the Ontario Province Police (OPP).
More about Andrew Gray, Actor, Producer, Bling Empire, Mohawk
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Giant crack in Antarctica's Brunt ice shelf frees massive iceberg
Celebrated Turkish actor risks jail for Erdogan 'insult'
For Egyptian activists abroad, a growing fear
Monarch butterfly numbers plunged 26 percent in one year
Managed services help businesses meet new cyber challenges
El Salvador votes with Bukele allies the favorites
'The Bay' celebrates Emmy winner Brandon Beemer for birthday
US 'gravely concerned' over Tigray situation: Blinken
Tears, anxiety as kidnapped schoolgirls remain captive
Trudeau: Canada — U.S. border to remain 'closed for now'