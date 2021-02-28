He is the epitome of perseverance. He is driven and knows what his dream is, and he is constantly working towards it. He reassures himself that he knows it's possible, and his faith tells him that it is also possible.In a social media post, Gray encouraged people to stray away from the naysayers and to stay strong. "Keep going, stay strong," he underscored. "It's not a want anymore, it's a need."He acknowledged that boxing allows him to move forward with grace; moreover, it allows him to breathe, and to slow down."I just need to keep fighting, I just need to keep breathing, I just need to keep believing," Gray said, prior to adding that "God is good."In addition, in a more recent post on social media, Gray expressed his gratitude for the Mohawk warriors, who stood their ground as they were violently arrested one year ago by the Ontario Province Police (OPP).