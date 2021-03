By By Markos Papadatos 31 mins ago in Entertainment Actor Andrew Gray ("Bling Empire) extended his support towards the Asian American community, especially in these trying times. Digital Journal has the scoop. He is consistently passionate about lending his voice to causes that are dear to him. Last month, as A few weeks prior to that, Gray thanked the To learn more about actor Andrew Gray, Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Instagram andrewgray) In a post on his Instagram page , Gray sent "a message of love and healing," which moved people. "Social media can touch every part of the world with our message and our voice," he acknowledged. His goal is to help stop Asian hate.He is consistently passionate about lending his voice to causes that are dear to him. Last month, as Digital Journal reported , Gray saluted the Mohawk warriors, who stood their ground as they were violently arrested one year ago by the Ontario Province Police (OPP).A few weeks prior to that, Gray thanked the frontline workers at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Southern California.To learn more about actor Andrew Gray, click here : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Andrew Gray back in January of 2021. More about Andrew Gray, Actor, asian american, Community Andrew Gray Actor asian american Community