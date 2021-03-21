Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAndrew Gray extends his support towards Asian American community

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     31 mins ago in Entertainment
Actor Andrew Gray ("Bling Empire) extended his support towards the Asian American community, especially in these trying times. Digital Journal has the scoop.
In a post on his Instagram page, Gray sent "a message of love and healing," which moved people. "Social media can touch every part of the world with our message and our voice," he acknowledged. His goal is to help stop Asian hate.
He is consistently passionate about lending his voice to causes that are dear to him. Last month, as Digital Journal reported, Gray saluted the Mohawk warriors, who stood their ground as they were violently arrested one year ago by the Ontario Province Police (OPP).
A few weeks prior to that, Gray thanked the frontline workers at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Southern California.
To learn more about actor Andrew Gray, click here.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Andrew Gray back in January of 2021.
Instagram

andrewgray)

More about Andrew Gray, Actor, asian american, Community
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Biden 'disappointed' as Turkey quits domestic violence treaty
UK to unveil global focus in defence modernisation plans
Brazil's Bolsonaro takes birthday swipe at Covid restrictions
Fear the smart city? New standard addresses privacy concerns
Eric Nelsen opens up about '1 Night in San Diego' comedy film Special
Fresh deluge worsens 'one in 100 year' Australia floods
What's happening today with N.B.'s mystery neurological disease
Op-Ed: Cults queue up to replace QAnon – More fodder for fools
Internet blackout as Congo votes, with Sassou Nguesso set to win
First ever tweet turns 15 years old