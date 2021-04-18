By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment "Spilt Milk" is a short film starring Andrew Gray ("Bling Empire" and "Power Rangers Megaforce") and Escher Holloway. Digital Journal has the scoop. According to They realize that everything they once knew about each other has changed. They were separated due to their violent family history. Reunited, the two brothers confronted their past and the dynamics that drove them apart. "We all have worked tremendously hard on this film and we hope you enjoy it," Gray said in a post on social media. In other To learn more about Andrew Gray, follow him on Instagram The short film is currently out in the 2021 film festival circuit, where it recently won the VOFF (Viewster Online Film Fest) Official Selection, "Best Editor," and "Best Cinematography." It was directed by Jim Morrison , and Gray wrote the screenplay. "This film is about perspective. The story is a wonderful story because it just shows that you can either be a victim in life or you can be a survivor," Gray said.According to IMDb , the film deals with Augustine (Andrew Gray), an ex-renegade and a newly appointed undercover detective, who replays a harsh memory after returning home to his once all-star brother, Valentine (Escher Holloway).They realize that everything they once knew about each other has changed. They were separated due to their violent family history. Reunited, the two brothers confronted their past and the dynamics that drove them apart."We all have worked tremendously hard on this film and we hope you enjoy it," Gray said in a post on social media.In other Andrew Gray news , he launched the third episode in "My Happiness — A Therapy Series" last week.To learn more about Andrew Gray, follow him on Instagram andrewgray) More about Andrew Gray, Escher Holloway, Short, Film, Spilt Milk Andrew Gray Escher Holloway Short Film Spilt Milk