Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAndrew Gray and 'Bling Empire' crew thank the frontline workers

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Actor and producer Andrew Gray shared his appreciation for the frontline workers at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Southern California.
The actor expressed his gratitude at the Kaiser Baldwin Park Hospital with the Bling Empire crew. "Thank you to all the frontline workers," he exclaimed. "You guys are the real superheroes," he added.
Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos recently chatted with Andrew M. Gray about Bling Empire, his acting career (which included him playing the Red Power Ranger Troy in Power Rangers Megaforce), and daily inspirations.
Andrew Gray in Bling Empire on Netflix
Andrew Gray in 'Bling Empire' on Netflix
Courtesy of Netflix
For more information on actor Andrew Gray, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
Instagram

andrewgray)

More about Andrew Gray, Bling Empire, Frontline, Actor, power rangers
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Andrew Gray and 'Bling Empire' crew thank the frontline workers
Dutch hit by first snowstorm in a decade as Europe shivers
Glacier breaks off in India causing massive flooding and death
Greece's #MeToo movement leads to calls for reckoning on incest
Journalists say Hungary drone law stifles reporting
Utah school will now teach Black History Month to all students
DR Congo announces 'resurgence' of Ebola
Review: Phillip Michael Parsons releases badass country single 'Bad Girl' Special
Ecuadorans vote to choose between socialist and banker for president
Review: Lauren Patrice Nadler directs 'The MaD JaCKRaTS' virtual show Special