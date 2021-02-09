Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actress Andrene Ward-Hammond chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the Showtime series "Your Honor" and being an actress in the digital age. She is drawn to Your Honor since it's a "conversation starter." "It makes you uncomfortable. It displays the disparities in our justice system, due to race, socioeconomic status, and privilege. It's a dynamic story that forces us to question one's morality," she said. On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "It's exciting and intimidating." "It's a beautiful time for artists who want to share their talents/stories but have limited funding for access. The platforms are now available, and access to their audiences are at their fingertips. Overstimulation, information overload, and the need for access, have led to limited attention spans and a shift in how stories are told...but it's pretty nice to have access to your audience and get feedback in real-time," she explained. For young and aspiring actors, she said, "Be patient with yourself, with the process. Stay the course. This is a marathon, not a sprint." She opened up about life during the quarantine. "Sometimes you have to be careful when asking for a vacation. This one was a little too long, without a beach. In all seriousness, I was super appreciative to have time with my family and finding hobbies that I wouldn't have considered if quarantine hadn't happened," she said. "Although stressful, the silver lining is the charge created by the social unrest. Bringing to light civil rights issues, questions of our justice system, more conversations about politics as it relates to our youth. It was exciting to see the engagement," she added. Regarding her goals and plans for 2021, she said, "On top of diving into the work, making sure I do more self-care. If there's anything I've learned during quarantine, it's important to regroup, replenish, and ensure I take care of my mental health." On her definition of the word success, she responded, "Enjoying and celebrating this journey with my friends and family." She concluded about Your Honor, "First of all...Bryan Cranston. It's a story about the lengths people to protect their families. Outstanding cast, dynamic storytelling. Definitely a BINE-RRRRRR." To learn more about actress Andrene Ward-Hammond, check out her In the hit series Your Honor, she plays Big Mo. "It was a little too much fun. She's pretty hardcore. And fearless, compared to any of the characters I've played in the past. Not often does one get to play a character in a position generally only seen played by men. She's a protector of her tribe. It was an absolute pleasure playing a strong, unassuming, powerful, and heavily respected woman," she said. 