Ana Sophia Heger chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the CBS series "Life in Pieces," the upcoming film "Things Heard & Seen," the digital age, as well as her father, Rene Heger, scoring a 2020 Emmy nomination. She played Amanda Seyfried's daughter in Things Heard & Seen. "It was the greatest. Amanda was always so nice to me. This is a different part for me, it's a scary movie and a serious role instead of funny. I was a little nervous, and Amanda made me feel so comfortable. And it's really cool, because her husband Tommy played my uncle on Life in Pieces. So I got to work with both of them," she said. Regarding her daily motivations as an actress, she shared that it's her desire to get better. "When I was littler I would get mad if I wasn't perfect at something right away. Now, I understand that I have to practice at everything all the time, and that's the only way to get better. I also take dance, piano and tennis. It all is hard work, and I always want to try to be better than I am now," she said. She is drawn to the acting profession since it affords her the opportunity to become a different person. "I love getting to be a different person. I'm not really the kind of actress that likes playing myself, I get to be myself all the time. I want to be somebody different when I am acting," she explained. On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "I love it, because it's so nice to be able to watch whatever you want at any time you want. I love shows on Netflix and Disney+, and some movies too. I've watched Frozen and Frozen II perhaps 100 times. So that means people can watch Life in Pieces whenever they want, or Things Heard & Seen when it comes out!! I hope they watch it a lot! Acting runs in her blood. Her father, Rene Heger, was nominated for a 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series" for his acting work in Dark/Web. "I'm so proud of my dad," she admitted. "He is amazing. He's been acting for a long time, and I was excited to see him nominated. I hope I can be nominated one day." For other young and aspiring child actors, she said, "My dad is my acting coach, and he always tells me to listen and make myself feel like this is the first time I'm hearing my scene partner say these words to me. He always says 'it's so important to be natural,' and not over the top. Don't try to make the scene something you think it is supposed to be, just listen, and it will come to you, and it will be real if you do that. Don't be scared if you're supposed to cry in a scene, because if you fake it people will know. Put yourself there, and even if you don't cry, it will be emotional and the audience will feel it." Ana Sophia Heger defined the word success as "being happy with what you have, and getting to do what you love." To learn more about young actress Ana Sophia Heger, follow her on Instagram and check out her IMDb page