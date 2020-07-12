Special By By Markos Papadatos 21 mins ago in Entertainment Actress Amy Stoch chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about being a part of the upcoming "Bill and Ted Face the Music," which will be out at the end of next month. "I think fans and viewers will really like it. I hope they will enjoy it. Everybody worked really hard to make this made, and they kept going because of the fans, so the fans got their third installment. We had a blast shooting it," she said. She praised actors Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves for being "wonderful" to work with. "Keanu is very low-key and a really nice person. They both have fun on set, and they truly like each other, which is lovely. The set was like a bunch of old friends getting together again so that was cool," she said. Prior to this film, Stoch was the jaded seen-it-all school secretary in the Mr. Student Body President web series. "That was a fun show," she said. "It won a Streamy Award for 'Best Ensemble Cast' so that was great. The script was very well-written. I play Robin, the disgruntled secretary. It was a cute show and I loved it." She was one of the first contestants on the new Star Search television competition series that was hosted by Ed McMahon. Although she didn't win, she went far in the competition and scored a talent agent. She made her television debut as a model in the TV series Cover Up, and then secured a recurring role as Britta Englund, a Russian spy on the Days of Our Lives soap opera. "Britta was interesting to play. She had a romantic entanglement with two of the lead guys on the show," she said. "That show was a real experience. Working on a daytime soap was really difficult and grueling. Days of Our Lives was very good training, for sure. I got a lot out of it since it was a lesson in concentration and in acting skills." Stoch followed the soap run with the recurring role Lisa Alden, Patrick Duffy's love interest on Dallas. And then, after a very long audition process, she won the role of Missy in Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure, a movie that, due to the financial health of its production company, sat in a vault for two years until Orion Pictures picked it up and turned it into an unqualified hit and a franchise followed by reprising her role as Missy in Bill And Ted's Bogus Journey. Her feature credits include Soul Man, Summer School, Beanstalk, The Little Death, The Strip, Leading Ladies, and Amber Rose. Stoch earned her Bachelor’s degree in theater. She went to New York as a fledgling member of the American Academy of Dramatic Art, where she studied for one year, before returning to Cleveland and pursuing modeling and commercial work. When she isn't acting, Stoch is an adjunct theater professor at four different schools. She holds a Ph.D. in Theater History from the University of Illinois. "That was eight very tough years to get my doctorate. I loved doing the research. Academic writing was not very joyful, but it was a goal that I had for a long time. I needed a backup since I needed to find a more stable position," she said. "My mantra has always been scholarship and practice. They go hand in hand, you can't have one without the other. That's what I bring to my students: my practical experience, as well as the history of theater and I connect all of it," she added. On being an actress in the digital age, Stoch said, "Although I haven't really dived into that too much, with the exception of the web series, Mr. Student Body President, I have done independent films, which have been great. These days, it's a brave new world because everything is online. A lot of the work online doesn't pay, and that's not a good thing. The bulk of my career was from 1984 to 2004, and that was when I experienced the 'golden age' of the working actor. It's a whole new world in acting out there." For young and aspiring actors, she said, "First and foremost, I won't tell other people to find another career. If they absolutely love acting as I do, get an agent and a manager, and try online platforms. You need to be very tenacious and you need to work hard since it's a business. Always have a backup and take care of yourself. If you want to go for it, then go for it." Stoch defined the word success as contentment. "Success is to be happy," she said. To learn more about actress Amy Stoch, follow her on Stoch is reprising her role as Missy, for the third time as the stepmother of bumbling Bill Preston (played by Alex Winter) in Bill and Ted Face the Music, the rollicking third film in the Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure film series, which was directed by Dean Parisot. It will open on August 28 via Orion Pictures. "It was a lot of fun," she admitted. "We shot it in New Orleans and that was just about a year ago. 