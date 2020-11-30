Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning actress Amelia Heinle chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her role as Victoria Newman on "The Young and The Restless" on CBS. "The writing on the show is very consistent," she admitted. "The writers keep the characters pretty consistent and true to themselves, which I appreciate, especially with my character. They keep her very legitimate and I really like that." "I don't miss going out and doing other acting projects. I just love showing up and playing Victoria Newman each day, I just love her," she said. "I can change her and make her a little bit different if I want to, just like people change, the character can change as well. Right now, I am making her a little bit meaner and bitchier just for fun. I like spicing her up, it's kind of fun." Heinle had nothing but kind words about her co-stars Eric Braeden, who plays her iconic father Victor Newman, and Mark Grossman, who plays her half-brother Adam Newman. "I like working with both of them. They are both gentlemen and they are both really good actors," she said. "Eric and I are always happy when we get to work together because they generally write really good material for us, and the people always respond to it well. We have developed a really good relationship over the years, professionally and personally. I like our dynamic a lot," she said. "Also, Mark Grossman is awesome. He is really fun to work with and he is so nice. He has brought a lot to his character, Adam. I think he is a great Adam," she added. When asked how she handles being dialogue-heavy, she responded, "Sometimes, it's easy and sometimes it's hard. I guess it just depends on the day. Sometimes, the conversational material can be really easy, and they lend themselves to good scenes naturally; however, the scenes where you have to talk like a businessperson when you are not a businessperson can be really hard." This summer, The Young and The Restless won the coveted Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Daytime Drama Series" for the second consecutive year. "That felt really good," she admitted. "I was really glad it won because it was in honor of Kristoff St. John. For that reason alone, it was a really good feeling." On being an actress in the digital age, Heinle said, "It's good. It's nice that there are lots of different options for people to see the show because things are changing all the time, and hopefully, the networks will continue to thrive. It's nice because it gets the show out there to more people all over the world." For her portrayal of Victoria Newman, she won two back-to-back Emmy Awards for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series" in 2014 and 2015 respectively. "Those were really cool. I enjoyed those because I had never really won any awards in my life before with the exception of soccer trophies, so that was really exciting," she said. Amelia Heinle of 'The Young and the Restless' Sonja Flemming, CBS Regarding the key to longevity in the entertainment world, she said, "It's about being on this really great soap opera and making the choice to commit myself to this character for such a long time. The become on the show become your family, and then, the next thing you know, 10 years have gone by and now, 15 years have gone by for me." "One of my favorite things about the show is the multi-generational fans that it has," she said. "Whenever I do fan events, the first thing you hear from the fans is that they started watching The Young and The Restless with their grandmothers. Even though their grandmothers might not be around anymore, they would still continue that tradition and watch it with their daughters. I think that's actually the secret to the show." The show has been the No. 1 daytime drama for well over three decades. "That feels great. I am proud of everybody," she said. "The Newmans and the Abbotts are a great old-fashioned dynasty and people still love the stories between those families." "Lately, it has been going really well and I love what they have been writing for me at Newman Enterprises, I love this story," she said. "I am really grateful for my job now that we are all back to work." 12,000 episodes YOUNG and still oh so RESTLESS! We’re celebrating this CBSAllAccess! HwojS6H41Q — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 24, 2020 The Young and The Restless will be celebrating its 12,000th episode on Tuesday, December 1; moreover, the show has been renewed through 2024. "That's a lot of episodes," she admitted. "I am having so much fun right now and I don't want the party to end. It's so fun, it's so good, and I love these people I work with, they are like my family. We are so blessed to still be able to put this show on especially during this era of COVID, and everybody is working together very nicely. Good job team." It's been 48 seasons of romance and rivalries and now 000th episode! Tune in and join the celebration on Tuesday, December 1st. ⭐️ fSvyu0fMt0 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 24, 2020 On balancing motherhood and a soap opera career, she noted that it isn't that hard anymore. "My kids are a little bit older now so it's a little bit easier, and I've gotten used to it. If you do something long enough, it becomes second nature to you," she said. Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she said with a sweet laugh, "Amelia learns to barbecue." "In my free time, I have a Big Green Egg, and I love to grill outside. This is what happens when you get old, you grill," she said with a chuckle. "I am becoming a master griller and I am enjoying it." Heinle defined the word success as the meaningful relationships that she has in her life and her experiences with the people that she loves. "That's what brings me happiness," she said. For her dedicated fans, she wishes them happy holidays. "Thank you for watching us and being so loyal. We always strive to make a great show for you guys. The fans are the most important part of the show because they keep it going, they are the lifeblood of the show basically," she said. To learn more about Emmy award-winning actress Amelia Heinle, follow her on Actress Amelia Heinle of 'The Young and The Restless' Monty Brinton, CBS She is drawn to playing Victoria Newman for several reasons. "Lately, I like the fact that she is Victor Newman's daughter, that's really cool. "I am becoming a master griller and I am enjoying it."Heinle defined the word success as the meaningful relationships that she has in her life and her experiences with the people that she loves. "That's what brings me happiness," she said.For her dedicated fans, she wishes them happy holidays. "Thank you for watching us and being so loyal. We always strive to make a great show for you guys. The fans are the most important part of the show because they keep it going, they are the lifeblood of the show basically," she said.To learn more about Emmy award-winning actress Amelia Heinle, follow her on Instagram and on Twitter