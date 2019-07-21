By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Los Angeles - The streaming service, Amazon, has a major reason to be proud. It scored 47 nominations for the upcoming 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards. Rachel Brosnahan and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are nominated for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series" for their lead roles in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Fleabag respectively. Two episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "All Alone" and "We're Going to the Catskills" are nominated for "Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series," as well as the first episode of Fleabag. Speaking of Fleabag, its first episode is also vying for the Emmy for "Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series." Other Amazon original series that secured 2019 Primetime Emmy nominations included A Very English Scandal, Good Omens, HANNA, Homecoming, The Man in the High Castle and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan. It is evident that streaming services are becoming the new norm at the Emmy and Golden Globe Award ceremonies. Last year, as This year's winners are going to be announced at the Creative Arts Emmys on September 14 and 15, 2019, as well as the Primetime Emmy Award ceremony on September 22. The 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. 20 of these Primetime Emmy nominations were for the hit digital drama series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and 11 nods were for Fleabag. Both of these comedic series are nominated for the coveted "Outstanding Comedy Series" Primetime Emmy Award.Rachel Brosnahan and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are nominated for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series" for their lead roles in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Fleabag respectively.Two episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "All Alone" and "We're Going to the Catskills" are nominated for "Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series," as well as the first episode of Fleabag.Speaking of Fleabag, its first episode is also vying for the Emmy for "Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series."Other Amazon original series that secured 2019 Primetime Emmy nominations included A Very English Scandal, Good Omens, HANNA, Homecoming, The Man in the High Castle and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan. It is evident that streaming services are becoming the new norm at the Emmy and Golden Globe Award ceremonies.Last year, as Digital Journal reported , streaming services dominated the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards.This year's winners are going to be announced at the Creative Arts Emmys on September 14 and 15, 2019, as well as the Primetime Emmy Award ceremony on September 22. The 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. More about Amazon, Emmy, Primetime, streaming service, originals Amazon Emmy Primetime streaming service originals