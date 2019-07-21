Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAmazon original series score 47 Primetime Emmy nominations

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Los Angeles - The streaming service, Amazon, has a major reason to be proud. It scored 47 nominations for the upcoming 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards.
20 of these Primetime Emmy nominations were for the hit digital drama series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and 11 nods were for Fleabag. Both of these comedic series are nominated for the coveted "Outstanding Comedy Series" Primetime Emmy Award.
Rachel Brosnahan and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are nominated for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series" for their lead roles in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Fleabag respectively.
Two episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "All Alone" and "We're Going to the Catskills" are nominated for "Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series," as well as the first episode of Fleabag.
Speaking of Fleabag, its first episode is also vying for the Emmy for "Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series."
Other Amazon original series that secured 2019 Primetime Emmy nominations included A Very English Scandal, Good Omens, HANNA, Homecoming, The Man in the High Castle and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan. It is evident that streaming services are becoming the new norm at the Emmy and Golden Globe Award ceremonies.
Last year, as Digital Journal reported, streaming services dominated the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards.
This year's winners are going to be announced at the Creative Arts Emmys on September 14 and 15, 2019, as well as the Primetime Emmy Award ceremony on September 22. The 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.
More about Amazon, Emmy, Primetime, streaming service, originals
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
US accuses Venezuela of aggression in skies over Caribbean
Review: Florida Georgia Line heats up Jones Beach Theater on Long Island Special
Review: Nathan Adrian, Team USA win gold at 2019 World Championships Special
SOS Mediterranee relaunches migrant rescue missions off Libya
1,700 firefighters battle Portugal wildfires
Tear gas and rubber bullets fired as Hong Kong returns to chaos
Huawei says its own operating system cannot replace Android
Micky Dolenz of The Monkees headed to Sands Casino in Bethlehem
Review: Big Shot covers Billy Joel and Bob Dylan music at The Paramount Special
Mathematics helps us understand the complexity of our microbiome