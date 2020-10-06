Special By By Markos Papadatos 49 mins ago in Entertainment Actress Amanda Baker ("All My Children" alum) chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "A Nashville Christmas Carol." "I worked with Kix Brooks, Jessy Schram, and a few of the kids that were cast. I played the mother of Jessy's character in a flashback," she said. Regarding her daily motivations as an actress, she said, "I've always been a creative person and I feel that when I am acting, singing, or performing in some way I am fulfilling my passions in life and doing what God has called me to do. That is very motivating for me." When asked how she handled being dialogue-heavy in her soap opera days (All My Children and General Hospital), she responded, "It was difficult at first because I wasn’t used to memorizing that much dialogue, but I learned quickly. In the soap world things move very fast so you have to know your lines and your marks and try not to mess up. I also think once I really knew my characters it became easier to remember dialogue." For young and aspiring actors, she said, "You need to put the work in and hone your craft. Take classes and casting Director workshops because you never know who you’re going to meet or get the chance to work in front of. I met Mark Teschner doing one of his classes and he brought me in to audition for General Hospital Night Shift. The rest is history." Baker acknowledged that she has been doing well during quarantine. "I think I've been working on my patience and really appreciating this time with my family," she said. She defined the word success as follows: "Success, for me, is being involved in a career that doesn't feel like a job and achieving happiness within that career." Baker concluded about A Nashville Christmas Carol, "We all love Christmas movies and this one is going to involve a great story with a lot of great singing. I think country music fans are in for a treat. So tune in on November 21st on Hallmark." To learn more about actress Amanda Baker, follow her on On being a part of A Nashville Christmas Carol, she exclaimed, "It was a great experience. I’ve always wanted to be a part of a Hallmark production and I currently live in Nashville so it was a special treat for me to have been cast in this Christmas movie.""I worked with Kix Brooks, Jessy Schram, and a few of the kids that were cast. I played the mother of Jessy's character in a flashback," she said.Regarding her daily motivations as an actress, she said, "I've always been a creative person and I feel that when I am acting, singing, or performing in some way I am fulfilling my passions in life and doing what God has called me to do. That is very motivating for me."When asked how she handled being dialogue-heavy in her soap opera days (All My Children and General Hospital), she responded, "It was difficult at first because I wasn’t used to memorizing that much dialogue, but I learned quickly. In the soap world things move very fast so you have to know your lines and your marks and try not to mess up. I also think once I really knew my characters it became easier to remember dialogue."For young and aspiring actors, she said, "You need to put the work in and hone your craft. Take classes and casting Director workshops because you never know who you’re going to meet or get the chance to work in front of. I met Mark Teschner doing one of his classes and he brought me in to audition for General Hospital Night Shift. The rest is history."Baker acknowledged that she has been doing well during quarantine. "I think I've been working on my patience and really appreciating this time with my family," she said.She defined the word success as follows: "Success, for me, is being involved in a career that doesn't feel like a job and achieving happiness within that career."Baker concluded about A Nashville Christmas Carol, "We all love Christmas movies and this one is going to involve a great story with a lot of great singing. I think country music fans are in for a treat. So tune in on November 21st on Hallmark."To learn more about actress Amanda Baker, follow her on Instagram More about Amanda Baker, a nashville christmas carol, Hallmark Amanda Baker a nashville christma... Hallmark