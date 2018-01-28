Special By By Markos Papadatos 9 hours ago in Entertainment Alyssa Timmons chatted with Digital Journal about her love for modeling, and she also offered advice for aspiring models. She is drawn to modeling since it affords her the privilege to have artistic and creative freedom. "I love the self-expression aspect of it. You can do anything, and it will be considered fashion. There are no rules," she said. Alyssa Timmons Yvonne Velasco Last year, in February of 2017, Timmons made her debut at New York Fashion Week, which was an incredible experience. "That was the first time I ever walked the runway. It was a total adrenaline rush. I've never felt anything like it, so it was really cool for me, and then, the instant addiction hit. I had to do it again," she said. On her plans for 2018, she said, "I want to build up my portfolio, and find the correct agency, since I want to have my creative freedom as well. Also, I would love to travel. That would be my main goal. There are big things coming in the future, and I'm very excited!" She credited her father, Grammy-nominated musician Jeff Timmons (98 Degrees), for being her biggest influence in life. "Obviously, my dad is my biggest inspiration. I look up to him with everything I do. I try to do things that align with his work, because I am always very impressed with what he does," she said. For aspiring models, Timmons' advice is as follows: "Don't take everything personally, because the industry is pretty brutal, and you will get a lot of rejections, before you get yeses. You need to have a tough skin." Her dream would be to someday be featured in Vogue Magazine. "I think every model's goal is to be featured in Vogue," she said. "I don't want to just focus in one area. I want to do everything: runway, editorial, high fashion. I want to be a universal model that can go anywhere." Digital transformation of modeling On the impact of technology in the entertainment and modeling business, she said, "Technology is everything, nowadays. If you make a mistake with social media, you are done. You have to be very diligent about what you put out there, and you need to be very consistent with social media, otherwise you won't go anywhere." Regarding her use of technology in her daily routine as a model, she said, "I use technology for linking with people. I use it to find new photographers, and I use it to find new fashion trends just to influence my overall look, so it's very important." 