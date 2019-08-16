Special By By Markos Papadatos 45 mins ago in Entertainment Author, blogger, and podcaster Alyssa Tabit chatted with Digital Journal about her book, "The Pivot Principle," and the impact of technology on the entertainment industry. She is engaged to Emmy award-winning actor Freddie Smith ("Days of Our Lives"). Tabit acknowledged that it was a cathartic process to write this self-help book. "We dig deep and share some incredibly intimate struggles and experiences we underwent. Writing about my recovery after surviving a nearly fatal car accident in 2014, was wildly therapeutic. Being able to see how far I've come since that tragedy was really healing," she said. As an author, blogger, and podcaster, she feels that technology has helped change the entertainment business substantially. "Before social media, any public figure was literally untouchable. We would fall in love with the idea or image that the public portrayed of this person but didn't truly know who they were," she said. "I remember when I was younger, I would live for teen magazines so I could read and learn about what my favorite celebrities were up to that month. Now with social media, we have direct access to our favorite entertainers. With one story or post, everyone can know what their favorite celebrity is having for breakfast. We didn't have that connection before social media," she explained. "Likewise, there is now a huge platform to directly engage with the community and get to know who they are. This allows us to figure out which type of content will add the most value to them," she added. Regarding her use of technology in her daily routine, she said, "For the first hour of my day, I really try to stay off of technology. I enjoy reading ten pages of personal development, having my coffee, listening to music, stretching and just being present." "Once that hour is over though, my laptop is my legit lifeline: I map out content, research, edit photos, write, brainstorm ideas for the podcast all while utilizing my favorite apps on my phone as well," she said. She revealed that their audiobook is now available on their On her daily motivations, Tabit said, "I enjoy being better than I was yesterday." "Sometimes we get so wrapped up in these huge goals that we want to accomplish and get discouraged when we don't see immediate results. The only thing that is in my control is being better than I was yesterday and that is what I focus on. It always gets me fired up," she exclaimed. For young and aspiring bloggers, authors and podcasters, she encouraged them to "keep at it." "There is no overnight success: consistency is king and will always win. Know your niche and spring into 'A' activity, don't get stuck in just talking about what you're going to do, get out there and do it," she said. Tabit defined the word success as a "moving target." "I truly believe that happiness equals progress and as we grow every day we will have new goals to chase. Success to me is the ability to do what you love every day," she said. For her fans and followers, Tabit said, "Thank you for giving me the opportunity to share my views and perspectives with you. Connecting with you has been one of the greatest adventures of my life." To learn more about Alyssa Tabit, check out her "The Pivot Principle is a modern-day playbook to mastering your mindset, pivoting your actions and elevating your life," she said. "My fiancé Freddie [Smith] and I wanted to share raw and honest stories and experiences from our own lives to help inspire others to go after their dreams, navigate through tough times, and design their best lives. 