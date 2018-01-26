By By Markos Papadatos 7 hours ago in Entertainment Acclaimed actress Alyssa Milano will host "Stage of the Dream" initiative, which is a digital counter-programming to President Trump's State of the Union Address. In addition, Milano's #StateOfTheDream digital initiative is going to support the immigrants and the dreams, as they call for a "DREAM Act," and subsequently fund raise for United We Dream. Her goal is to express a vision for a more progressive and inclusive United States of America. The actress is involving all Americans to create brief video clips (which span less than a minute), where they describe their dream for America, and they can discuss what they hope for and what inspires them. Milano is encouraging those in office and those that are running for office to do so. All of these video clips will be posted simultaneously at 9 p.m. EST, where they will include the hashtag #StateOfTheDream on all social networks (Facebook and Twitter, among others). As an actress and activist, Milano uses her celebrity status to spotlight causes that are dear to her heart. She has been a UNICEF National Ambassador for the past 15 years. Milano's advancement of #MeToo helped spark a viral movement of women fighting against sexual harassment and assault and she has been involved in TimesUp since its inception. The actress has lobbied members of Congress for greater rights for immigrants and for education reform; moreover, she has been very active with efforts to protect health coverage for all Americans. Milano continues to be a huge advocate for social justice, fairness and equality. Read More: Activist and actress Alyssa Milano chatted with Digital Journal last summer about the Trump's State of the Union Address will take place on Tuesday, January 30 at 9 p.m. EST. #StateOfTheDream is going to highlight what truly makes America great: the fact that people come from different places, they have different races and creeds, and they work together for a "more perfect union."In addition, Milano's #StateOfTheDream digital initiative is going to support the immigrants and the dreams, as they call for a "DREAM Act," and subsequently fund raise for United We Dream. Her goal is to express a vision for a more progressive and inclusive United States of America.The actress is involving all Americans to create brief video clips (which span less than a minute), where they describe their dream for America, and they can discuss what they hope for and what inspires them. Milano is encouraging those in office and those that are running for office to do so. All of these video clips will be posted simultaneously at 9 p.m. EST, where they will include the hashtag #StateOfTheDream on all social networks (Facebook and Twitter, among others).As an actress and activist, Milano uses her celebrity status to spotlight causes that are dear to her heart. She has been a UNICEF National Ambassador for the past 15 years.Milano's advancement of #MeToo helped spark a viral movement of women fighting against sexual harassment and assault and she has been involved in TimesUp since its inception. The actress has lobbied members of Congress for greater rights for immigrants and for education reform; moreover, she has been very active with efforts to protect health coverage for all Americans. Milano continues to be a huge advocate for social justice, fairness and equality.: Activist and actress Alyssa Milano chatted with Digital Journal last summer about the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. More about Alyssa milano, Initiative, StateOfTheDream, Actress, Activist Alyssa milano Initiative StateOfTheDream Actress Activist