Actress Alondra Delgado chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about playing Vanessa in "All American" on The CW.

"I love Vanessa," she exclaimed. "She is bold. She is confident and unapologetic so I've learned a lot about her and expressing myself freely. It has been a lot of fun."

When asked what she liked most about the All American experience, she said, "I enjoy my time on set and spending time with the cast and crew. Everyone is nice! There's always something to talk about or do and I learn a lot from everyone as well."

Regarding her daily motivations as an actress, she said, "The ability to tell stories that can change and help people. As storytellers, we can inspire people with our characters and stories and they learn from our characters' mistakes. Being able to touch people through filmmaking inspires me."

On being an actress in the digital age, at a time when streaming is so popular, she said, "I think it's great. Most of my family is in Puerto Rico and some in other states so it is accessible for everyone around the world to see and follow. There is a lot more opportunity for everyone as well. So many different streaming services allow many different actors and newcomers to have a shot, so it is great."

For young and aspiring actors, she said, "My advice is to go for it. If you have a passion, fight for it. Do the homework and the work and take the chances because if you work hard, you can do it. You have to have a positive mindset because you will hear many no's in the process."

She listed Morgan Freeman, Denzel Washington, and Eddie Redmayne as her dream male acting partners. "I would love to work with Morgan Freeman, Denzel Washington, and Eddie Redmayne. They are all great actors with a lot of experience and talent, it would be an honor to share the screen with them," she said.

On her definition of the word success, she said, "Success, for me, is doing what you love and are passionate about and being happy about it. Success is not settling and aspiring for what you want while enjoying the process."

She concluded about All American, "It is a great show that talks about important topics like mental health, family, Black Lives Matter, and following your passions. It has been such a great experience and I am glad to be part of it. Don't miss it every Monday on The CW."

To learn more about Alondra Delgado, follow her on Instagram