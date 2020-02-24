Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning producer Allison Vanore chatted with Digital Journal about the second season of "After Forever" on Amazon Prime. She also offered advice for young and aspiring producers. She had nothing but the greatest remarks about co-creators Michael Slade and Kevin Spirtas. "Michael and Kevin compliment and balance each other. We get the best of both of them through the process of creating After Forever. It's a joy working with them both," she said. "What I love most about After Forever is the family of cast and crew we brought together," she said. "We have, I think, the most diverse crew I've ever worked with. And it's not a mistake. I actively sought out women, people of color, and LGBTQ crew members in all departments. It makes for a warm, comfortable, and authentic experience and that amazing energy comes out on the screen." When asked what motivates her each day, she responded, "The negative things that happen in the world motivate me - but I suppose so do the beautiful things. I'm driven by stories that open people's eyes to new experiences, different cultures and lifestyles, and stories that inspire compassion and goodness. I'm a doer. If I see that something needs to be done, I jump at the chance to make it happen." On being a producer in the digital age, she said, "I've been producing content in the digital age since pretty much the beginning of streaming/digital. I produced my first non-scripted digital series back pre-2008 for Yahoo! and have continued since then producing scripted and non-scripted for digital audiences from YouTube to Amazon. It's given us unbridled freedom and power to represent the underrepresented. I love having the power to change the world." Regarding the impact of streaming services on the entertainment business, she said, "One of the biggest ways is that it threw the traditional TV schedule out the window. Premieres don't have to be in the fall, there's no real pilot scene, and shows are being dropped all at once rather than weekly, as we released After Forever. It feels a bit like a revolt, a reinvention of traditional television, the way viewers want it." For young and aspiring producers, she said, "If you are presented with an opportunity to tell a story that hasn't been told or needs to be told in this unique or special way, find a way to make it happen. You may just have the added bonus of winning a prestigious award or two because other people will agree it's a story that needed to be told." On her career-defining moments, she said, "It's the bad moments that build character. It's in those moments (or shortly thereafter) when you are able to fully realize your strength and resilience. Those times someone has doubted me, put me down, judged me, or manipulated me. I take those bad moments as a challenge to prove them wrong. I won't let someone hold me back, tell me no, scare me, or tell me who I am. I'm privileged to be in this position. Not everyone has the same opportunity. Producing shows like After Forever and my involvement with the non-profit, Women in Media, allow me to help give a voice to those who don't have that chance yet." Vanore defined the word success as contentment in life. "Success is happiness and I'm the happiest when I'm telling important stories that inspire compassion and change," she said. For fans and viewers, Vanore concluded about the second season of After Forever, "It is a deeper exploration of the story of Brian and Jason as if we've held a magnifying glass up to their relationship and the ones around them. You don't want to miss it." 