Actress Allison Paige ("Days of Our Lives" alumna) chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "Bennett's War" and being a part of the Dream Loud campaign. "Obviously, I think we all have good days and bad days. Some days, I feel very overwhelmed and anxious when I think about how everyone around the world is being rocked by this. A lot of days I really just want to hug my friends and go have a glass of whiskey in a dive bar, but then I remember all the people on the front lines risking their lives to fight this thing and it reminds me that staying home is for them," she elaborated. "I also will be forever grateful for the amount of amazing conversation I am getting to have with the people in my life," she said. "My boyfriend has been such a rock and before COVID-19 it was almost impossible to get my entire family or all of my friends together at the same time to group chat. Now that's a daily thing and that quality time is priceless to me. So overall quarantine isn't my favorite, but we will get through it together." She described Bennett's War as a "very special experience." "I met Ali Afshar in acting class at 21 years old and he gave me my first lead in a film with 'The Dog Lover.' Since then I have gotten to work with him and ESX Productions several times on projects so Bennett's War felt like making a movie with the family. Everyone that worked on that set made each day an absolute blast. From hair and makeup to the grips to our amazing editor, Brett Steinberg, and everyone else in-between, are all just so stink'in talented." "Sophie [Bennett] is my most mature role to date," she said. "Getting to step into the shoes of an army wife and mother and accepting all the circumstances that come with that world as my own was a true joy. Our director Alex Ranarivelo was my director for 'The Dog Lover' and working with him again was just the best. He always blows me away with his vision and with the help of our incredible DP Reuben Steinberg they created something so special with Motocross." She continued, "The ladies of ESX Christina Moore, our queen and boss lady, Ava Rettke, and Katelyn Epperly kept the ship afloat...literally and holy hell did they put together an incredible cast. Michale Roark leads this film with such strength and vulnerability, Trace Adkins proved he is not just an incredible musician, but an actor as well, and Ali Afshar is the heart and comedic relief that steals so many scenes in this film." "Brando Eaton, Hunter Clowdus, Tony Panterra, Michale King, my ladies Violet McGraw and Taylor Kalupa and all the other cast member are the reason this movie was so special," she said. "I was a lucky woman to get to work with each of them. Finally, I think my favorite thing about working on Bennett's War is that I got to tell a story that was for motocross and especially military families. They go through so much with their loved ones away fighting for this country and I feel so incredibly honored that I got to tell this beautiful story that represents them and all they sacrifice for our freedom." View this post on Instagram The trailer is here! #BennetsWar hits theaters August 30th!! A ex-soldier defines the odds to become a hero.... and has a strong, kickass wife by his side 🙋🏻‍♀️ 😜 Check it out!! . . . #forrestfilms #BennettsWar #trailer #movie #movies #newmovie #newtrailer #movieclips #teaser #motocross #family #comingsoon #military #veterans A post shared by Allison Paige (@allisonpaigen) on May 1, 2019 at 1:46pm PDT On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "It is crazy. I started at 17 years old before social media and streaming was the huge juggernaut that it is today. It for sure took some adjusting and having to look at the industry with a new lens, but now I'm excited." "There is so much amazing content out there and so many avenues to create content and get it out there now. Actors, writers, filmmakers really don't have any excuses not to be making their own stuff or putting their talents out there because it is more possible than ever in my opinion. Even if it's just getting creative on Instagram or shooting content on your iPhone and putting it on YouTube," she explained. "The possibilities are endless and the networking opportunities are greater than ever as well. The digital world has made collaborations and connecting with other artists and industry people so much more accessible. Again I am excited about it," she added. For young and aspiring actors, she said, "Always remember it's not a 'proving ground' but a 'playground' when you act. My acting coach, Diana Castle, said this in her lecture my very first class with her and it changed my mindset in an instant. Other people's options should not determine how you get to feel about yourself as an artist. Go inside yourself. It is much more fun when you think of acting as your inner child playing make-believe on a playground... proving nothing to no one and the only thing that matters is telling the story. If it doesn't have to do with the story you are trying to tell it doesn't serve you. On being a part of Brad Everett Young's "Dream Loud" campaign, she said, "It is always a fun time. Brad is such a sweet and giving soul. Not only do you get to put on the most ridiculous outfits and be your most 'extra' self during his photoshoots, but it's for an amazing cause." "The arts in schools are always the first to go. I think now more than ever during this COVID-19 time proves how important the arts are. Without TV, film, painting, music, writing, playing instruments, and reading stories, we would all be going mad. Children deserve to have access to the arts in their schools. Every time I shoot with Brad I know that I am joining his fight to keep the art programs in schools for our youth," she elaborated. For her fans, she concluded, "Hang in there and remember that all of us, the entire world, are in this together. As cheesy as it sounds, 'you are not alone.' No one has a manual of the perfect way to get through a pandemic so just give yourself grace. It's totally okay to feel whatever it is this crazy time is making you feel. Be patient with your emotions and take the time to love yourself. Also, it's totally fine to day-drink on like a Tuesday right now. No judgment here." Allison Paige Brad Everett Young "I'm doing pretty good during quarantine," she said. "I'm trying to stay productive and creative. I'm back in acting class which has been such a blessing to keep my imagination playtime alive. I've also been enjoying all the fun I'm having in the kitchen with new recipes and my dogs have been in absolute heaven with us home 24/7. 