Special By By Markos Papadatos 35 mins ago in Entertainment Filmmaker and actor Allen Maldonado ("The Last O.G." and "Black-ish") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the comedy series "Sneakerheads" and his other projects in acting and entertainment. "If you love sneakers or if you don't, you will really love the chemistry between me and Andrew Bachelor. I think people will find this show hilarious yet genuine. Andrew is just incredible and a really good friend of mine. I am just excited for the world to see this," he said. He starred opposite Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the Netflix film Project Power, which was yet another "great" experience. "Getting to work with these two legends, especially Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who I had most of my scenes with. He is an incredible person, very kind and definitely not the tough persona that he puts on. He is a genuinely good person, it was an honor to work with them," he said. Maldonado will also star in the upcoming Starz wrestling drama Heels. "I am excited to get started with Heels and get back to work. I think it will be an incredible series," he said. Most recently, he starred as Bobby opposite Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish in TBS comedy series The Last O.G., where he also served as executive story editor of the series. "That was a great honor, to sit in the seat as a writer and as an actor for a television show," he said. "It was great to wear both hats and to get my hands dirty on both sides of the game." He also runs Get it Done Records, a successful film and television music placement company, where he has secured several music placements on hit shoes such as FX's Better Things and Netflix's Grace and Frankie. "That has been great. We have been getting film and TV placements around the world. We have established a great foundation and catalog that is currently placed on TV shows," he said. "I have an EP dropping later this year called Sextape Volume 1." On being an actor and filmmaker in the digital age, he said, "It feels great. Continuing to grow as an artist is the goal. As the world changed, the artistry and how you do things changes as well." He listed Leonardo DiCaprio as his dream acting partner in the entertainment world, and he would love to someday work with film director Guy Ritchie. For young and aspiring actors and filmmakers, he encouraged them to put their happiness before their finances. "Find out what you love and figure out a way to make money from it," he said. Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "The new king has arrived." He defined the word success simply as "happiness." "People should also check out my new running crew Speaking of running, when asked which track and field event, he would do and why, he revealed that it would be the "400 meter dash." "Find out what you love and figure out a way to make money from it," he said.Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, "The new king has arrived."He defined the word success simply as "happiness." "People should also check out my new running crew Knees Out ," he said.Speaking of running, when asked which track and field event, he would do and why, he revealed that it would be the "400 meter dash."To learn more about actor and filmmaker Allen Maldonado, check out his official website , and follow him on Instagram and on Twitter