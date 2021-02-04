Wholly Broken
was created by showrunner Tom Humbert
, and it is based on the 2016 film Wholly Broken
, which is also available on Amazon Prime Video
.
Daytime queen Susan Lucci (All My Children
fame) portrays Gabriella Dixon, a congresswoman in this faith-based musical that was widowed due to a drunk driver. She is estranged from her son, who is battling addiction and perhaps bipolar disorder. She may even sing a song or two in this series.
Emmy winner Susan Lucci
Yolanda Perez
Emmy nominee Alicia Minshew
plays Kim, and Terri Conn (As the World Turns
) will star as Kristen. Creator Tom Humbert will play the role of Tom, a pastor. Kim is Tom's estranged wife.
Wholly Broken
will shoot in the Hamptons on Long Island between August and October of 2021, and it will premiere in the following year.
