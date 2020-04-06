Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Las Vegas - Juggler Alex Traisci chatted about "Wow — The Vegas Spectacular" in Las Vegas, and he shared some simple juggling routine that people can do at home while in quarantine. He shared that he is excited to be doing the juggling act in the show, and most recently, he released videos that people can do at home while quarantined, which are featured on the show's Traisci acknowledged that he has slightly lost some contact with his fellow WOW performers while everybody is quarantined in their homes in Las Vegas. "We are not in constant contact with each other. Everybody is having a different life and talking with different people. It is a different but interesting time," he said. For young and aspiring jugglers, he encouraged them to persevere. "Don't give up and don't let go," he said. "To juggle three balls may be easy, but if you sharpen your skills and use more materials, and increase the technique, then it will be more challenging. Try your best to continue and practice. Then, one day, magically you will see that all your hard work has paid off." Earlier this year, WOW — The Vegas Spectacular celebrated its 1000th show. "We celebrated our 1,000th show a few months ago, and now, we are at 1,165 shows, "he revealed. "Hopefully, we will be back in the near future, and then, we will do more shows. Once that happens, we will be back stronger than ever. We want to bring happiness and joy to people." To keep up with the latest news on WOW — The Vegas Spectacular, check out its For the time being, WOW in Las Vegas has halted due to the Coronavirus pandemic. "Like all the other shows, we are resting. We worked so hard before we need a rest. This time it's a long rest," he said with a laugh. "These days, it is important to stay home and practice some social distancing," he added.He shared that he is excited to be doing the juggling act in the show, and most recently, he released videos that people can do at home while quarantined, which are featured on the show's Facebook page . "It started out as a comedic idea by our production manager, but it really worked. It turned out to be a good idea," he admitted.Traisci acknowledged that he has slightly lost some contact with his fellow WOW performers while everybody is quarantined in their homes in Las Vegas. "We are not in constant contact with each other. Everybody is having a different life and talking with different people. It is a different but interesting time," he said.For young and aspiring jugglers, he encouraged them to persevere. "Don't give up and don't let go," he said. "To juggle three balls may be easy, but if you sharpen your skills and use more materials, and increase the technique, then it will be more challenging. Try your best to continue and practice. Then, one day, magically you will see that all your hard work has paid off."Earlier this year, WOW — The Vegas Spectacular celebrated its 1000th show. "We celebrated our 1,000th show a few months ago, and now, we are at 1,165 shows, "he revealed. "Hopefully, we will be back in the near future, and then, we will do more shows. Once that happens, we will be back stronger than ever. We want to bring happiness and joy to people."To keep up with the latest news on WOW — The Vegas Spectacular, check out its official homepage More about Alex Traisci, Wow, Juggling, Las vegas, Pandemic Alex Traisci Wow Juggling Las vegas Pandemic coronavirus Covid19