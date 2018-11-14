Special By By Markos Papadatos 44 mins ago in Entertainment Comedian Aidan Park chatted with Digital Journal about his comedy show, his plans for the future, and the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. He continued, "I am super proud of Rainbow Pop, which has a fresh vibe featuring diverse voices and pizazz that keeps the audience on their toes and makes the show exciting and unpredictable." Park, who is originally from South Korea, described it as an unreal experience to be playing at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles. "I've watched as some of my comedic heroes play the Laugh Factory on TV, and now to be a part of such an amazing group of comics feels amazing," he said. "Margaret Cho was my comedic hero growing up, I got to share the stage with her and I freaked so hard that she offered to buy me a drink to calm down." On his future plans, he said, "I am working on a new show called 'Queeries' with Here Network in which my friend Jackie Monahan and I will be helping people in turmoil. Also, I was cast in a cool project called 'Real Houseplants of Beverly Hills' for Tastemade where I get to voice a very shady houseplant. Plus, comedy dates coming up from Fresno all the way to Paris. Upcoming dates can be found on my website." Digital transformation of entertainment and comedic scene On the impact of technology on entertainment and comedy, Park said, "It used to be that the entertainment industry was pretty much controlled by a bunch of guys in suits who created content for the masses based on what they thought might resonate with an audience." He noted that with the advanced technology of the Internet and social media platforms, it really brings the voice to the people. "If it resonates with a crowd and it's great content, people will share, view and follow but if it fails to resonate they won't. It really forces the 'entertainment powers that be' to take a look at what people really want and what voices have been ignored in favor of the status quo," he elaborated. Park continued, "I love that technology makes entertainment accessible to everyone who may not necessarily have means to afford tickets to a Broadway show or even cable television. Technology allows everyone to feel a part of a community. The inclusivity is pretty amazing." Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine, Park said, "Every day, I am so grateful for the invention of social media. It's a great way to curate and produce my own content and connect to my viewers and fans." His advice for aspiring comedians is to try a joke three times on stage and experiment via trial and error. He noted that it is important to remember that a comic's job is to make the audience laugh, as opposed to being seen as the most clever persona in the room. Finally, he recommended everybody to build a social media following. For his fans, he concluded, "I want everyone to walk away feeling like their day was a little better because of my show. Hopefully, I did my job of making them laugh and laugh and laugh but beyond that, I hope they feel a bit more optimistic, feel closer to their loved ones and see more humor in the world." 