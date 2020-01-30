The Indie Series Awards recognize the most creative and progressive talent in independent web series.
After Forever
has been nominated for a total of 10 Indie Series Awards. They are vying for the prestigious "Best Drama Series," "Best Directing in a Drama" for Tina Cesa Ward, "Best Writing for a Drama" for co-creators Michael Slade and Kevin Spirtas, "Best Lead Actor in a Drama" for Kevin Spirtas, "Best Lead Actress in a Drama" for Cady Huffman, "Best Supporting Actor in a Drama" for Lenny Wolpe, "Best Supporting Actress in a Drama" for Anita Gillette, "Best Guest Actor in a Drama" for Christopher J. Hanke, "Best Production Design" for Scott Michael Salame, as well as "Best Ensemble for a Drama."
The second season of After Forever
was released on Amazon Prime and it is available by clicking here
. It earned a glowing review from Digital Journal
, which was described as "amazing."
Last year, After Forever
took home five Daytime Emmy Awards
, including "Outstanding Digital Drama Series," and "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for Kevin Spirtas
.
Emmy award-winning actor Kevin Spirtas
Denice Duff