'After Forever' receives 'Special Recognition' GLAAD Media Award

By By Markos Papadatos 55 mins ago in Entertainment The hit digital drama series, "After Forever," has a major reason to be proud. It earned a "Special Recognition Award" at the GLAAD Media Awards. Digital Journal has the scoop. 

It was one of eight recipients of the "Special Recognition Award" at the GLAAD Media Awards. It was co-created by Kevin Spirtas and the late Michael Slade.

Spirtas expressed that After Forever is honored to receive this special recognition from GLAAD. "As an independently produced series featuring a story about love and loss for gay men over 50, we enthusiastically share the mission of honest LGBTQ portrayals in the media," the Emmy winner remarked. 

"This award could not have come at a more sensitive time for us, after losing my co-creator and writing partner, Michael Slade, to cancer just prior to the New Year. Our desire to continue telling these stories is now stronger than ever," Spirtas acknowledged.

Kevin Spirtas Photo Courtesy of 'After Forever' 

It also garnered two nominations from the Queerties for "Best Digital Series" and for "Performance in a Digital Series" for Kevin Spirtas. Online voting runs through February 16 at the Queerty website.

After Forever is the winner of six Daytime Emmy Awards, which include a win for Outstanding Digital Drama Series," as well as two consecutive wins for "Outstanding Writing for a Digital Drama Series." To date, it is the most-awarded LGBTQ-themed drama series by the Emmy Awards on any platform.

The first two seasons of After Forever were nominated for the "Writer's Guild of America" Award for "Original Short Form New Media." 

'Riley's Unforgettable School Project' Photo Courtesy of 'After Forever' 

Their most recent digital special, After Forever: Riley's Unforgettable School Project, was directed and produced by Allison Vanore, and it received a favorable review from Digital Journal, where it was described as "heartwarming." It is available on Amazon Prime Video.

To learn more about the Emmy award-winning digital drama series After Forever, check out its official website.