By By Markos Papadatos 45 mins ago in Entertainment The cast and producers of "After Forever" have a major reason to be proud. The hit digital drama series earned six Daytime Emmy nominations. Cady Huffman in 'After Forever' on Amazon Prime Photo Courtesy of After Forever Mary Beth Peil and Kevin Spirtas in 'After Forever' Photo Courtesy of After Forever The second season of After Forever earned a favorable review from Digital Journal 'After Forever' cast and crew at New York screening Gary Hahn Last year, After Forever took home five 2019 Daytime Emmy awards, including the coveted "Outstanding Digital Drama Series," and showrunner Kevin Spirtas won for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for playing Brian. Kevin Spirtas and Mitchell Anderson at 'After Forever' screening in New York Gary Hahn The show is up for the prestigious "Outstanding Digital Drama Series" Emmy category, as well as for "Outstanding Writing Team for a Digital Drama Series," and for "Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design for a Drama or Digital Drama Series." Cady Huffman is in the running for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Drama Series" for playing Lisa, while Lenny Wolpe is vying for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series," and Mary Beth Peil has been nominated for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series" for playing Helen. Fans and viewers can binge the first and second season of After Forever on Amazon Prime Video by clicking here For more information on After Forever, check out its official homepage