article image'After Forever' receives six 2020 Daytime Emmy nominations

By Markos Papadatos     45 mins ago in Entertainment
The cast and producers of "After Forever" have a major reason to be proud. The hit digital drama series earned six Daytime Emmy nominations.
The show is up for the prestigious "Outstanding Digital Drama Series" Emmy category, as well as for "Outstanding Writing Team for a Digital Drama Series," and for "Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design for a Drama or Digital Drama Series."
Cady Huffman in After Forever on Amazon Prime
Cady Huffman in 'After Forever' on Amazon Prime
Photo Courtesy of After Forever
Cady Huffman is in the running for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Drama Series" for playing Lisa, while Lenny Wolpe is vying for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series," and Mary Beth Peil has been nominated for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series" for playing Helen.
Mary Beth Peil and Kevin Spirtas in After Forever
Mary Beth Peil and Kevin Spirtas in 'After Forever'
Photo Courtesy of After Forever
The second season of After Forever earned a favorable review from Digital Journal.
After Forever cast and crew at New York screening
'After Forever' cast and crew at New York screening
Gary Hahn
Last year, After Forever took home five 2019 Daytime Emmy awards, including the coveted "Outstanding Digital Drama Series," and showrunner Kevin Spirtas won for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for playing Brian.
Kevin Spirtas and Mitchell Anderson at After Forever screening in New York
Kevin Spirtas and Mitchell Anderson at 'After Forever' screening in New York
Gary Hahn
Fans and viewers can binge the first and second season of After Forever on Amazon Prime Video by clicking here.
For more information on After Forever, check out its official homepage.
After Forever returns with second season on Amazon Prime
'After Forever' returns with second season on Amazon Prime
After Forever
More about After Forever, Daytime, Emmy, amazon prime
 
