article imageAdrienne Frantz, B&B alumna, announces that she is pregnant

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Emmy award-winning soap actress Adrienne Frantz ("The Bold and The Beautiful") announced that she is pregnant. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Frantz revealed the joyful news via a post on her social media pages. "I thought I'd spread some good news today," she exclaimed on Twitter. "Look what we are cooking up!! We are having a baby!!! Can’t wait for @scottbaileyofficial to be a father again!!! #surprise #Impregnant #overthemoon #babyontheway," she tweeted to her fans and followers.
She is expecting her second baby in June along with her husband, fellow actor Scott Bailey (ex-Sandy on the defunct drama series Guiding Light, and Nathan Perkins in digital drama series The Bay on Amazon Prime). They already have a daughter, Amélie Irene Bailey, who is four years old.
Throughout her respected career in the acting and entertainment industry, Frantz was nominated for three Daytime Emmy Awards. She won the Emmy in 2001 for "Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series" for her portrayal of Amber in The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS.
To learn more about actress Adrienne Frantz, check out her IMDb page.
