Frantz revealed the joyful news via a post on her social media pages
. "I thought I'd spread some good news today," she exclaimed
on Twitter. "Look what we are cooking up!! We are having a baby!!! Can’t wait for @scottbaileyofficial to be a father again!!! #surprise #Impregnant #overthemoon #babyontheway," she tweeted to her fans and followers.
She is expecting her second baby in June
along with her husband, fellow actor Scott Bailey
(ex-Sandy on the defunct drama series Guiding Light
, and Nathan Perkins in digital drama series The Bay
on Amazon Prime). They already have a daughter, Amélie Irene Bailey, who is four years old.
Throughout her respected career in the acting and entertainment industry, Frantz was nominated for three Daytime Emmy Awards. She won the Emmy in 2001 for "Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series" for her portrayal of Amber in The Bold and The Beautiful
on CBS.
To learn more about actress Adrienne Frantz, check out her IMDb page
.