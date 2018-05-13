Special By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Entertainment Actor Adam Tsekhman chatted with Digital Journal about his roles in "Legends of Tomorrow" and "Dragged Across Concrete," among other projects. In addition, Tsekhman also plays Yuri Petrov, an Azerbaijani oil billionaire in Six, and he portrays Behzad, a bulletproof car salesman in the upcoming action feature Dragged Across Concrete, starring Vince Vaughn and Mel Gibson. On the latter role, he said, "That was a very different role from Legends of Tomorrow, because it is much more of a bad guy character. It has been a pleasure to play diverse characters." For aspiring actors, Tsekhman said, "Keep persevering because it takes a long time. It is a business of relationships and making those relationships takes a long time. It's all about giving yourself the time to meet people." Tsekhman's feature projects include Piece of Mind, Let's Rap, Extraction, and Deadly Expose. As a writer, Tsekhman is developing a number of comedies, including a new version of Americanistan, a comedy about a group of Western reporters who take on the Middle East, where Tsekhman plays Sheikh Al-Salah, the dictator of a fictional country. "I am developing two different TV comedy projects," he said. "I am doing stand-up comedy as well." Digital transformation of entertainment On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, Tsekhman said, "Sometimes, it is confusing where to find your particular program, but other than that, technology is great. It is definitely a boom for actors. There are more platforms and more work as a whole. The streaming platforms often take more risk with their content. There is an avenue for every consumer, because each platform has its brand. You can find where you fit as a consumer." Tsekhman shared that he uses technology for audition purposes. "I use an app to help with auditions, and to help learn lines," he said. "I am also active on Instagram, where I can share my experiences on it." He listed Sacha Baron Cohen, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg as the three actors that he would love to someday collaborate with on a dream film or TV project. To learn more about actor Adam Tsekhman, check out his Tsekhman stars as bumbling, neurotic Gary Green, a government agent who works for The Time Bureau on the CW's Legends of Tomorrow. "That was fantastic," he admitted. "They wrote this really fun, erotic, cowardly and hilarious character, and it has been a real blast to play."In addition, Tsekhman also plays Yuri Petrov, an Azerbaijani oil billionaire in Six, and he portrays Behzad, a bulletproof car salesman in the upcoming action feature Dragged Across Concrete, starring Vince Vaughn and Mel Gibson. On the latter role, he said, "That was a very different role from Legends of Tomorrow, because it is much more of a bad guy character. It has been a pleasure to play diverse characters."For aspiring actors, Tsekhman said, "Keep persevering because it takes a long time. It is a business of relationships and making those relationships takes a long time. It's all about giving yourself the time to meet people."Tsekhman's feature projects include Piece of Mind, Let's Rap, Extraction, and Deadly Expose.As a writer, Tsekhman is developing a number of comedies, including a new version of Americanistan, a comedy about a group of Western reporters who take on the Middle East, where Tsekhman plays Sheikh Al-Salah, the dictator of a fictional country. "I am developing two different TV comedy projects," he said. "I am doing stand-up comedy as well."On the impact of technology on the entertainment business, Tsekhman said, "Sometimes, it is confusing where to find your particular program, but other than that, technology is great. It is definitely a boom for actors. There are more platforms and more work as a whole. The streaming platforms often take more risk with their content. There is an avenue for every consumer, because each platform has its brand. You can find where you fit as a consumer."Tsekhman shared that he uses technology for audition purposes. "I use an app to help with auditions, and to help learn lines," he said. "I am also active on Instagram, where I can share my experiences on it."He listed Sacha Baron Cohen, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg as the three actors that he would love to someday collaborate with on a dream film or TV project.To learn more about actor Adam Tsekhman, check out his official website More about Adam Tsekhman, Actor, legends of tomorrow, Mel gibson Adam Tsekhman Actor legends of tomorrow Mel gibson