Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Adam McArthur chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "Jujutsu Kaisen," and being an actor in the digital age. He plays the lead role of Yuuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen. "It's amazing," he exclaimed. "What a show. Jujutsu Kaisen has everything: comedy, horror, drama. And my character, Yuuji Itadori, is so incredible." On being an artist/actor in the digital age, he said, "It's a blessing and a curse. I love being able to connect with fans on social media. I have a lot of fun answering questions and interacting with people. It can also be hard. It's easy to look for validation from social media and it's fun when it's good, but when it's not it can be very mentally taxing. You definitely have to stay on guard and make sure you aren't giving too much weight to the things you read. Don't let the blessing be a curse." Regarding his daily motivations as an actor, he said, "I am motivated by a lot of things! I find it very fun and fulfilling to give my all to a project and work hard. I also really enjoy eating and paying my bills. Ultimately, telling good stories and being a part of projects that bring people joy is probably my favorite part." For young and aspiring actors, he said, "You can do it. Someone has to book those jobs, so it might as well be you. Study and work hard and go get it." On his plans for the future, he said, "Right now they include surviving a global pandemic and continuing to do what I love." He listed Steven Yeun and Tom Holland as his dream acting partners. "I would love to work with Steven Yeun and Tom Holland. They both seem like such great guys and they're both very talented," he said. Regarding his definition of the word success, McArthur said, "For me, I think it's an always changing and evolving definition. Some days it's just getting out of bed. Some days it's working on a TV show. I have always had goals and thought that once I achieved them I'd feel 'successful.' But as I've gotten older, I realize that that kind of thinking has led me to always thinking about 'what's next.' I still have my goals and dreams, but now I'm really trying to just enjoy the journey." He concluded about Jujutsu Kaisen, "Go watch it…you'll like it! It's super fast-paced, and whether you prefer the sub or the dub, the story will take you for a ride. You can catch new dub episodes every Friday on Crunchyroll and HBO Max." To learn more about actor Adam McArthur, check out his IMDb page, and follow him on Instagram