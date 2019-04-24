Grammy-nominated pop star Adam Lambert announced that he will be a part of the animated adventure comedy "Playmobil: The Movie."
Lambert will be voicing the character, Emperor Maximus, while Meghan Trainer will be playing the Fairy Godmother. Daniel Radcliffe will be voicing Rex Dasher with Anya Taylor-Joy as Marla. Lambert and Trainer will also be singing original songs for the animated film.
In a tweet to his fans and followers, Adam Lambert exclaimed that he is very "excited to share the brand new trailer for Playmobil: The Movie with you guys." Lambert subsequently prepared his fans to "get ready for August 9."
On April 28, Lambert will be serving as a mentor for this year's top eight American Idol contestants, during "Queen Week," which is quite appropriate as he is their new lead singer.