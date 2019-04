Queen and Adam Lambert DianaKat, courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Lambert will be voicing the character, Emperor Maximus, while Meghan Trainer will be playing the Fairy Godmother. Daniel Radcliffe will be voicing Rex Dasher with Anya Taylor-Joy as Marla. Lambert and Trainer will also be singing original songs for the animated film.In a tweet to his fans and followers, Adam Lambert exclaimed that he is very "excited to share the brand new trailer for Playmobil: The Movie with you guys." Lambert subsequently prepared his fans to "get ready for August 9."On April 28, Lambert will be serving as a mentor for this year's top eight American Idol contestants, during "Queen Week," which is quite appropriate as he is their new lead singer.On the following day, April 29, ABC will air the documentary, " The Show Must Go On: The Queen and Adam Lambert Story ," which tells the story of the classic rock group Queen with Adam Lambert as their frontman.