article imageAdam Lambert to star and sing in new film 'Playmobil: The Movie'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Grammy-nominated pop star Adam Lambert announced that he will be a part of the animated adventure comedy "Playmobil: The Movie."
Lambert will be voicing the character, Emperor Maximus, while Meghan Trainer will be playing the Fairy Godmother. Daniel Radcliffe will be voicing Rex Dasher with Anya Taylor-Joy as Marla. Lambert and Trainer will also be singing original songs for the animated film.
In a tweet to his fans and followers, Adam Lambert exclaimed that he is very "excited to share the brand new trailer for Playmobil: The Movie with you guys." Lambert subsequently prepared his fans to "get ready for August 9."
On April 28, Lambert will be serving as a mentor for this year's top eight American Idol contestants, during "Queen Week," which is quite appropriate as he is their new lead singer.
Queen and Adam Lambert
Queen and Adam Lambert
DianaKat, courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
On the following day, April 29, ABC will air the documentary, "The Show Must Go On: The Queen and Adam Lambert Story," which tells the story of the classic rock group Queen with Adam Lambert as their frontman.
To learn more about international recording pop artist Adam Lambert, check out his official Facebook page.
