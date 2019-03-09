By By Markos Papadatos 23 mins ago in Entertainment Grammy-nominated pop star Adam Lambert and classic rock band Queen will air a two-hour documentary on ABC on April 29 at 8 p.m. EST. Thanks to the rave reviews from the Idol performance, May and Taylor formed Queen and "The Show Must Go On: The Queen and Adam Lambert Story" will include new interviews from the Queen members and Lambert, as well as his parents Leila and Eber Lambert; moreover, it features interviews with critical judge Simon Cowell, Rami Malek and Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters. This documentary was named after a tune from Freddie Mercury's final album with Queen, "The Show Must Go On." Most recently, as Digital Journal This year's Oscar ceremony was a celebration of the Freddie Mercury biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, for which This highly-anticipated documentary is titled "The Show Must Go On: The Queen and Adam Lambert Story." This documentary will tell the story of how the remaining members of Queen, Dr. Brian May and Roger Taylor, got back into live performance years after the death of Freddie Mercury. They first met and performed with Adam Lambert on the American Idol finale in 2009, along with singer-songwriter Kris Allen.Thanks to the rave reviews from the Idol performance, May and Taylor formed Queen and Adam Lambert in 2012. Ever since they performed sold-out shows all over the globe."The Show Must Go On: The Queen and Adam Lambert Story" will include new interviews from the Queen members and Lambert, as well as his parents Leila and Eber Lambert; moreover, it features interviews with critical judge Simon Cowell, Rami Malek and Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters. This documentary was named after a tune from Freddie Mercury's final album with Queen, "The Show Must Go On."Most recently, as Digital Journal reported , Lambert and Queen opened the 2019 Academy Awards on a high-octane note with "We Will Rock You" and "We Are The Championships."This year's Oscar ceremony was a celebration of the Freddie Mercury biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, for which Rami Malek won the Academy Award for "Best Actor in a Leading Role." More about Adam lambert, Queen, Abc, April, Documentary Adam lambert Queen Abc April Documentary