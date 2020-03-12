Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Adam Fleming chatted with Digital Journal about reprising his role as Ben in "The Dare Project," the sequel to the popular short film "Dare," as well as working with David Brind and Adam Salky, and his co-stars. On being a part of The Dare Project, Fleming said, "It felt amazing. I love those guys. It feels like going home." Fleming is drawn to his character Ben since he is an "undercover badass." "I like his arc overall from the first short film to the second. David's writing really brought him into a new place in the sequel. It was fun to explore that growth. I love playing Ben," he said. He also described it as an "amazing" experience to work with Michael Cassidy again as his leading man. "We have natural chemistry. It's very brotherly and we just have a good time," he admitted. Fleming enjoyed being dialogue-heavy in this short film and "having a lot of words to say." "You have more to play with that way," he said. "There is something really satisfying in dialogue-heavy scenes. You can really sink your teeth into those." Ironically enough, in The Dare Project, there were three Adams on set, which included Fleming, director Adam Salky and Adam Hagenbuch who played Justin. "Usually, we would call everybody by their last name, and they would either call me Ben or Fleming, and it worked out that way," he said. On being an actor in the digital age, Fleming said, "As an actor, I don't notice a difference. I just like the work so wherever the work comes from or wherever the work goes, that's kind of out of my hands at the level where I am working." For young and aspiring actors, Fleming encouraged them to cultivate their hobbies outside of the business. "Create a fully-formed human so that you are not only focusing on the work. An actor is a fully-formed human so that should be your goal. Make your job auditioning and taking classes. When you book the gig, that becomes your job," he said. He stays in top-notch physical shape thanks to his diet and training. "I've cut down on carbs and I watch what I eat. I am in the gym probably five times a week," he said. Fleming defined the word success as "being content in the moment." For the fans of Dare and The Dare Project, he concluded, "We wouldn't exist without the fans. The sequel is 100 percent a fan-based project. Keep being loud because your response got the second short film, so hopefully, their response will get a part three. It is cool to get that response." To learn more about The Dare Project, or to check out the short film on Vimeo, visit its Read More: The Dare Project earned a favorable review from Screenshot from 'The Dare Project' Photo Courtesy of The Dare Project This sequel to Dare takes place 15 years later when protagonists Ben and Johnny (Michael Cassidy) are in their early 30s. Adam Salky serves as its executive producer and director, and the script was written by David Brind. "It is cool to be a part of something that grows that way, and ultimately, it is written for you. Playing a role that was written for me in mind is super-powerful and tangible. Getting to revisit a character like that was really a gift," he said. 