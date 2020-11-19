Special By By Markos Papadatos 21 hours ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actress Terri Ivens chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her latest acting projects, which include "68 Melrose Avenue," "The Bay" and "Tainted Dreams." '86 Melrose Avenue' In the hostage thriller 86 Melrose Avenue, she plays Detective Garcia. "That film is getting a lot of wins in the festival circuit," she said. "Langston Fishburne is in it, so it was great to work with him. Director and writer Lili Matta put together an amazing ensemble, which included Matthew Ashford and Terri Ivens in 'The Bay' LANY Entertainment 'The Bay' On her experience on The Bay, she said, "It has been fantastic. Everyone is masked these days on set but the quality of what is being edited and put together is phenomenal. Our episodes in Season 6 are longer in length so that's pretty cool." "I love working with Scott Bailey, I've known him for years. He's endearing and so giving as an actor. I've known his wife forever too," she said. "Also, working with Ronn Moss has been incredible. He is one of the nicest guys in the business. Ronn is successful, calm, and confident. I've always gotten an endearing warmth from Ronn Moss, and his wife, Devin DeVasquez, is the best." For playing Orchid in The Bay, she earned an Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series" back in 2018. "That was fantastic. It is always nice to be recognized by your peers, and the competition is so thick these days. I was very grateful to be nominated among the Top 5," she said. Austin Peck and Terri Ivens in 'Tainted Dreams' Photo Courtesy of 'Tainted Dreams' 'Tainted Dreams' In the digital series Tainted Dreams, she plays Kassandra Bently. She starred alongside such actors as Austin Peck (Max Hillstone in the show) and Alicia Minshew, who portrays Angelica Caruso. "Austin Peck is one of the funniest guys, he has a dry wit about him," she said. "It was great to work with Alicia again since we were friends from All My Children. That was a really beautiful thing to reunite with her, I don't take it for granted at all." She also had kind words about Jessie Godderz (Mr. Pec-Tacular), who plays Dylan Buckwald in Tainted Dreams. "Although our characters never had scenes together, we love him," she exclaimed. "Jessie has a great following." When asked how she handled being dialogue-heavy in her career as a daytime actress, she responded, "Soap opera is a wonderful school/bootcamp. We do at least a show a day. Our brains are really amazing, everyone has to memorize many pages. We work fast." Actress Terri Ivens Bjoern Kommerell Ivens also complimented celebrity photographer For Ivens, success means "the word yes." 